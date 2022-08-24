Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Texas Ballet Theater Presents World Premiere CIRQUE DU BALLET

Cirque du Ballet is Ben Stevenson's first ballet since being named Artistic Director Laureate.

Aug. 24, 2022  

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will begin its 2022-2023 season with Cirque du Ballet, a brand-new production from Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., September 16-18 at Winspear Opera House in Dallas and September 30 - October 2 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

Choreographed by Stevenson, TBT's Artistic Director Laureate, the ballet will showcase characters and choreography from famous ballets brought together as acts in a nostalgic circus. Notable appearances include Cinderella, Dracula, Romeo and Juliet and more.

"This ballet gives me an opportunity to work with a lot of dancers on different things they've done in their repertoire," Stevenson said. "We'll have fun with it - I always love working with the dancers."

TBT will also offer a kids' craft area before each Saturday matinee. Stevenson says Cirque du Ballet is specifically created to be attractive to the whole family, with a ring master on stage to present and introduce the featured ballets and characters.

Cirque du Ballet is Stevenson's first ballet since being named Artistic Director Laureate. He previously served as Artistic Director for 19 seasons. Former Associate Artistic Director Tim O'Keefe now serves as Acting Artistic Director for the nonprofit ballet company.

"Cirque du Ballet will be a new and exciting experience for our ballet audience," O'Keefe said. "It highlights the beauty of classical ballet, staged in an unexpected and fun setting."

