Texas Ballet Theater Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will present Ben Stevenson's The Sleeping Beauty Sept. 6-8, 2019, at the Winspear Opera House at AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, Texas and Oct. 18-20, 2019, at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth, Texas.

Doomed by fate and awakened by love, follow the story of Princess Aurora as she dances her way through curses and dreams to find her prince charming. Filled with gorgeous costumes, lavish decor and enchanting music by composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, The Sleeping Beauty will have you under its spell.

All performances boast live accompaniment by The Dallas Opera Orchestra in Dallas and The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra in Fort Worth. The scenery and costumes are courtesy of Boston Ballet and are designed by David Walker.

The full-length ballet has a prologue and three acts and lasts approximately three hours, including three 15-minute intermissions. Tickets range from $20-$125 and are available at www.texasballettheater.org or 877.828.9200.

Performances are at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas (Sept. 6-8) and Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth (Oct. 18-20).





