Texas Ballet Theater Presents Collection Of Ballets In Modern Masterpieces

Shows will be presented at Wyly Theatre on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus in Dallas and at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

Jan. 24, 2023  
Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will present Modern Masterpieces, a mixed repertoire production featuring three ballets, February 24-26 at Wyly Theatre on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus in Dallas and March 17-19 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

The production includes Bartok, a neoclassical piece choreographed by Artistic Director Laureate Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.; Image, a one-woman ballet based on the life of Marilyn Monroe also choreographed by Stevenson; and Imbue, a contemporary piece featuring sharp lines and plastic tutus, choreographed by Garrett Smith.

"These three ballets showcase our company's strengths in neoclassical and contemporary movement, including brilliant storytelling through dance," Acting Artistic Director Tim O'Keefe said. "Truly there is something to please all audience members in this eclectic evening of dance."

The nonprofit ballet company was originally set to perform this production in March 2020 but cancelled it at the dawn of the COVID-19 outbreak. Nearly three years later, staff and dancers look forward to sharing it with North Texas audiences.

"After being postponed due to COVID-19, we are thrilled to bring this diverse and exciting evening of dance to Wyly Theatre and Bass Performance Hall," O'Keefe said. "Mixed repertory programs are very challenging for our dancers. They are required to perform multiple styles of dance in one evening. This not only enables our dancers to grow artistically but shows off their talents in a more spectacular way."

Tickets start at $20. Patrons can purchase tickets online at texasballettheater.org or by calling the Box Office Monday-Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, at 877-828-9200 option 1.

Founded in 1961, Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) is a non-profit, fully professional ballet company whose mission is to create, present and tour world-class ballet, from classical to cutting-edge, and promote its appreciation, accessibility and technical mastery among students, pre-professionals and audiences of all ages. TBT is the only arts organization to serve as a resident company in two venues - AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas and Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. For more information about TBT, visit www (dot) texasballettheater (dot) org.




