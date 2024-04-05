Texas Ballet Theater Performs BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will perform their final show of the 2023-2024 season, Lew Christensen’s Beauty and the Beast, May 3-5 in Dallas, presented by Sunwest Communications, and May 17-19 in Fort Worth. TBT is pleased to share that in Dallas, all performances of Beauty and the Beast will be accompanied by the live Dallas Opera Orchestra, made possible by generous grants from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the Robert D. & Alma Moreton Foundation.



Artistic Director Tim O’Keefe said, "We’re thrilled to once again bring this classic story to life. It’s a classically challenging and demanding work, and I’m excited for our dancers to return to it. We had great success performing this ballet in 2017, and we are sure that this show will charm a new group of families this season."



Choreographed by Christensen in 1958, this Beauty and the Beast ballet precedes most other American adaptations. Christensen was known for blending classical ballet with American themes and styles, and his legacy closely resonates with TBT’s mission to both elevate classical ballet and support artistic innovation.



Upper-level students from TBT’s Fort Worth and Richardson schools will support the professional company onstage, appearing as energetic simian monkeys, lovely rosebushes, and mysterious caryatid statues.



To set the production, TBT will be joined by Leslie Young, a stager from the Christensen Trust. Ms. Young danced for the San Francisco Ballet, where Beauty and the Beast originated, and she has performed the ballet many times. Now an expert on the work, Ms. Young has brought Beauty and the Beast to ballet companies throughout the U.S. To reach Ms. Young for comment, please contact PR@texasballet.org.



With colorful costumes and vibrant staging, Beauty and the Beast is loved by audiences of all ages. Individual tickets range from $20 to $130. Patrons can purchase tickets online at https://texasballettheater.org/performance/beauty-and-the-beast-2023/ or by contacting the Box Office at 877-828-9200 option 1.

