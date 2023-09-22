TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to Launch Digital Lottery for Bass Performance Hall Engagement

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, will launch a digital ticket lottery powered by Broadway Direct, offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $31 tickets available for all performances of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird at Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall. The history-making production by Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin, directed by Tony® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee’s classic novel, will make its Bass Hall debut September 26 – October 1 as the first ever play in the Broadway at the Bass Series presented by PNC Bank.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, September 25, for the Tuesday evening performance, September 26. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $31 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, October 1. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Instagram (@basshall), Twitter (@basshall) and Facebook (@bassperformancehall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at Click Here.

Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch has been embraced by critics and audiences alike.

Since its tour launch in March 2022, the First National Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird has played more than 500 performances in 44 cities, seen by more than 1 million theatergoers (1,107,617 as of July 2, 2023) and hailed as “A must-see” (Northwest Herald, Chicago), “The most powerful telling of this story you’ll ever experience” (St. Paul Pioneer-Press) and “Amazing – a perfect 10!” (KOA News Radio, Denver).

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. On May 20, 2023, To Kill a Mockingbird concluded its run on London’s West End, playing for more than a year to packed houses at the Gielgud Theatre.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office, and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season continues in November with the new musical making her-story, SIX; In January, embark on a whole new world of Broadway magic with Disney’s ALADDIN; It’s simply the best that TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is now rolling on tour across North America and stops into Bass Hall in February; In June, HAMILTON makes its return to Fort Worth; And finally– the 25th Anniversary Tour of the global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! will dance its way to Bass Hall in July, closing the 2023-2024 season.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes