Titanic the Musical is now playing at Plaza Theatre Company's Dudley Hall in Cleburne. Performances run August 6th - August 28th, 2021.

A powerful and dramatic musical, "Titanic" tells the stories of the people on board the legendary steamer. The whole range of humanity aboard the ship comes to life from workers in the boiler room to first-class attendants, from the poorest passengers, to some of the wealthiest men of the Victorian age. With monumental music worthy of the great ship herself, "Titanic" is a powerful, complex look at the making of a tragedy.

The musical features a Story and Book by Peter Stone, with Music and Lyrics by Maury Yeston.

Ticket Prices:

Adults - $25

Seniors (65+) - $23

Students (13 - College) - $23

Children (under 12) - $15

Group rates available for ten or more

All ticket prices show an included $4 facility charge

Learn more at https://plaza-theatre.com/show/2021/titanic-the-musical.