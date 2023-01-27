Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BRIT PACK Returns To The Eisemann Center March 11

The Brit Pack takes their audience on a journey through a dynamic blend of British classics from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Oasis and more.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Eisemann Center Presents The Brit Pack Returns at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall.

Back by popular demand after an appearance in March 2022, The Brit Pack takes their audience on a journey through a dynamic blend of British classics known and loved by all, including The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, The Who, Oasis, Radiohead, The Police, Amy Winehouse and many more.

The Brit Pack is a supergroup of sorts formed in 2011 by British session musicians, featuring the amazing talents of Matt Nakoa (vocals, guitar, keys), Mark Johnson (guitar, vocals), Bryan Percivall (bass), and Will Haywood Smith (drums). The accomplished band members of The Brit Pack have performed with artists such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Britney Spears, Chet Faker, Tom Rush and Mark Hudson among many others. They have performed for company events at Google and YouTube and even arranged music for major television events like The Oscars. The Brit Pack delivers a show full of music from major names across the pond that's at the same time familiar enough to make audiences feel right at home and high-energy enough to get the crowd on their feet.

Tickets are $38-$46 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am - 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.




