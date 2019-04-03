TCU Theatre Department Announces 42ND STREET Spring Performance Featuring Students & Faculty

The TCU Department of Theatre will conclude its Spring 2019 semester with the classic, Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, 42nd Street, running April 24-28, 2019, at W.E. Scott Theater, 3505 W. Lancaster Ave. The exciting production, set in the 1930s, will feature a cast ranging from first-year students to seniors under the direction of TCU faculty. This production completes a successful 2018-19 season and the TCU theatre department's recent, annual Senior Showcase in New York City - where 15 students, six of whom are 42nd Street cast members, received call backs from some of the country's top agencies and casting directors.

The production will be comprised of more than 30 tap-dancing cast members, including the young professionals of the TCU theatre program. Spearheading the creative direction of the work is Associate Professor Jennifer Engler, who looks forward to directing the nostalgic show with a full orchestra. Engler is excited to approach the classic production with a fresh vision, ensuring that 42nd Street goes above and beyond TCU's reputation for excellence.

Engler said, "This iconic show highlights for our students the importance of being a triple threat. At the heart of the production is the strength of the ensemble and the dream to step into the spotlight."

The theatre department's selection of 42nd Street is emblematic in more ways than one, but Engler sees the piece as a work that is about the power of theatre performance. Set in the great depression, the plot emphasizes the importance of artistic performance as a means of uplifting audiences and centers theatrical art as a safe haven during dark times.

TCU's BFA musical theatre program was named #6 in the nation by OnStage Magazine, with average acceptance to the program totaling about 2 percent of applicants. The school aims to provide its students with a well-rounded and versatile portfolio so that they are well-prepared to be cast or receive professional job placement upon graduation. TCU faculty remains active in the DFW theatre community in an effort to propel students' careers with every opportunity that comes their way. Each season is curated according to the needs of the student body and relevancy to the current industry or cultural climate. TCU's musical theatre program has facilitated the launch of dozens of students who have made it to Broadway, are cast members in national tours and cruise ships, or have landed other desired positions in the professional industry and education.

The first step in this placement is the 2019 Showcase in NYC that took place in March, when 15 selected seniors performed in front of top industry professionals and received more than 20 immediate callbacks and nine auditions for Broadway or national tours. They also had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in a TCU Theatre Alumni-Seniors Cabaret at 54 Below in New York City.

Audiences can purchase tickets starting April 15 to experience 42nd Street live at the W.E. Scott Theatre.

Ticket Prices: Adults - $15 Seniors, Students & TCU Faculty/Staff - $10 Purchase Tickets Here: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/34828







