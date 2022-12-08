Sensory Friendly Performance of Disney's THE LION KING at Bass Performance Hall

Disney Theatrical Productions and Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that a Sensory Friendly Performance of Disney's THE LION KING will be offered on Saturday, January 28 at 1:00 PM at Bass Performance Hall. Performed in a supportive and judgment-free environment, this performance will provide the opportunity for autistic individuals, as well as people with sensory processing disorders and other disabilities, to enjoy the shared experience of live theatre. This marks the first-ever sensory-friendly performance of a Performing Arts Fort Worth show.

This production is open to the public, but customary theater rules will be relaxed. Audience members can stand, move, talk, and make noise as needed, and the lobby will offer quiet spaces and activity areas for families. Guests are encouraged to bring their own sensory items, seat cushions, comfort objects, and extra support items to the theater to use during the performance.

Tickets to this Sensory Friendly Performance are available upon request only. However, due to overwhelming interest, ticket inventory is limited. The Performing Arts Fort Worth Patron Services team is currently fulfilling requests in the order which they are received. Patrons can sign up for the Sensory Friendly Performance ticket waitlist now by visiting www.basshall.com/thelionkingsensoryfriendly.

More information on pricing options will be provided by the Performing Arts Fort Worth Patron Services team after a request form has been submitted. Performing Arts Fort Worth has priced tickets for this Sensory Friendly Performance to allow access to the greatest number of patrons, regardless of economic background. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Saturday 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Bass Hall Box Office and www.basshall.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances of THE LION KING at Bass Performance Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Bass Hall is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

After 25 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 27 global productions have been seen by over 112 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years, with four of those running 20 or more years