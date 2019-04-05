Runway Theatre Announces Cast For A FEW GOOD MEN

Runway Theatre has announced an incredible cast for the exhilarating stage play that inspired the hit movie, A Few Good Men. The production will open May 31st and will run for three weekends under the direction of Liz Millea. Tickets for A Few Good Men are on sale now.

Cast:

Greg Phillips - Nathan Jessep (Lieutenant Colonel)

Vince Connor - Isaac Whitaker (Captain)

Richard Fiske - Matthew A. Markinson (Captain)

Patrick Douglass - Julius Alexander Randolph (Captain)

Valos Lowe - Walter Stone (Commander)

Kristi Lee Smith - Joanne Galloway (Lieutenant Commander)

Tim Crabb - Jonathan James Kendrick (Lieutenant)

Leroy Hood - Jack Ross (Lieutenant)

Michael Michel - Jeffrey Owen Howard (Corporal)

Benjamin Keegan Arnold - Sam Weinberg (Lieutenant Junior Grade)

Travis Ponikiewski - Daniel A. Kaffee (Lieutenant Junior Grade)

Ashton Lewis - Harold W. Dawson (Lance Corporal)

Brian Vigen - Louden Downey (Private First Class)

Alejo Martin Ibarra Pallotti - William T. Santiago (Private First Class)

Kristi Lynn Mills - Lawyer #2/Hammaker/MP/Joanne US

David Hilario, Jr. - Tom/Sergeant at Arms

Rudy Lopez - Lawyer #1/Dunn/Orderly/MP

This Broadway hit about the trial of two Marines for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay sizzles on stage. The Navy lawyer, a callow young man more interested in softball games than the case, expects a plea bargain and a cover-up of what really happened. Prodded by a female member of his defense team, the lawyer eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial. By Aaron Sorkin - Rated R.

The End of the Runway Players (ERP) was created in 1983 when a small group of individuals with a variety of backgrounds, but a common goal, established a community theatre in Grapevine, Texas. They mounted their first full season in 1985 and the next year the ERP became a nonprofit organization, establishing the Runway Theatre in its first permanent home on Dooley Street. Eleven years later the theatre was destroyed in a tragic fire. With the community's support, Runway rebuilt nearby and have since produced hundreds of plays and musicals, now celebrating its 36th season.





