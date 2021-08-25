Rover Dramawerks to Produce World Premiere of PROPIOCEPTION by Marilyn Millstone

ROVER DRAMAWERKS PRODUCES AWARD-WINNING WORLD PREMIERE

The American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) is pleased to announce that Rover Dramawerks is producing the AACT NewPlayFest winning play, Proprioception, by Marilyn Millstone. The world premiere will open September 10 and run through September 18, 2021, at the Cox Playhouse,1520 K Ave, Plano, Texas. Tickets are available at roverdramawerks.com or by calling the box office at 972-849-0358. There is a special pay-what-you-can preview on Thursday, September 9.

In Proprioception, two patients meet in a physical therapy office: a young prima ballerina with a torn ACL and a chip on her shoulder; and an elderly, widowed Holocaust survivor, estranged from her only child. When their physical therapist decides that the two women should share appointments, attachments form, conflicts erupt, secrets surface, and lives unravel. Proprioception is a play about how we heal - and how we don't.

Founded in October of 2000, Rover Dramawerks presents treasures, new and rediscovered: theatre "off the beaten path." For the first five years, Rover Dramawerks was homeless and "roving." In addition to a season of mainstage shows, Rover Dramawerks presents a 365 Women a Year festival, an annual 10-minute comedy contest, a One Day Only 24-hour play festival, and youth plays for actors ages 10-18 each season.

The AACT NewPlayFest world premiere production of Proprioception, by Marilyn Millstone at Rover Dramawerks is made possible in part by a grant from the Jack K. Ayre and Frank Ayre Lee Theatre Foundation, created by the children of Frank Ayre Lee as a tribute to their father, and a legacy for the creative endeavors of his cousin Jack, who participated in theatre productions at Drew University in New Jersey and at a community theatre in Connecticut in his younger years. Mr. Lee was also an avid aficionado of theatre and had dabbled in playwriting. The family is pleased to honor both men through a lasting legacy promoting new works for theatre through AACT NewPlayFest.

AACT's mission is to help theatres thrive by providing networking, resources, and support for America's theatres. It represents the interests of thousands of theatres across the United States and its territories, as well as theatre companies with the U.S. Military Services overseas.

###