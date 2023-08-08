Rover Dramawerks Announces 24th Season

Rover opens the season with the wickedly funny Here Lies Jeremy Troy by Jack Sharkey, directed by Eddy Herring, running January 11-27.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
NTPA Announces Opening of New Location in Southlake Photo 3 NTPA Announces Opening of New Location in Southlake
Four Day Weekend Extends Run at Coppell Arts Center Through January Photo 4 Four Day Weekend Extends Run at Coppell Arts Center Through January

Rover Dramawerks has announced their 24th Season, with all performances to take place at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in historic downtown Plano.

Rover opens the season with the wickedly funny Here Lies Jeremy Troy by Jack Sharkey, directed by Eddy Herring, running January 11-27; followed by Take the Couch, a new comedy by Connie Schindewolf, directed by Glynda Welch, running March 7-23. Then, returning for the first time since before COVID: 10-Minute Comedies, featuring the winners of Rover's upcoming 10-minute comedy contest, running April 11-20. Then running May 30 - June 15 is the hilarious farce Tons of Money by Will Evans & Valentine, directed by Carol M. Rice; followed by the comedy/mystery Deadline by Don Zolidis, directed by Nicole Denson, running June 20-22, presented by a cast of actors ages 10-18. The dramatic comedy Wrong Turn at Lungfish by Garry Marshall and Lowell Ganz, directed by Sara Jones will follow August 1-17.

The 24th Season also marks the return of Rover's popular One Day Only festival (the 30th!) on September 7, in which five plays go from concept to curtain in just one day. Rounding out the season is the classic Agatha Christie mystery Go Back for Murder, directed by Kathleen Vaught, running October 3-19.

Performances for all shows will be Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m. The first Thursday of each run is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors.

Tickets may be ordered online at Click Here, and season subscription packages, which include the five mainstage shows and 10-Minute Comedies, are also available for $95.00. (Deadline and One Day Only 30 are not included in season ticket packages.)

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at Click Here or call 972-849-0358.




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Disneys FROZEN Announces Digital Lottery At Bass Performance Hall Photo
Disney's FROZEN Announces Digital Lottery At Bass Performance Hall

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, has announced a digital ticket lottery powered by Broadway Direct. Fans will have the chance to purchase a limited number of $31 tickets available for all performances at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall.

2
Artisan Center Theater to Present Lionel Barts OLIVER! Photo
Artisan Center Theater to Present Lionel Bart's OLIVER!

Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience with Artisan Center Theater's production of Lionel Bart's Oliver! Don't miss out on the opportunity to witness the streets of Victorian England come to life. Hurry and get your tickets now!

3
Artisan Center Theater to Present 2024 Spotlight on the Season Gala Photo
Artisan Center Theater to Present 2024 Spotlight on the Season Gala

Get a sneak preview of Artisan Center Theater's upcoming 2024 season at the Spotlight on the Season Gala. Join us for an exclusive event featuring live performances, refreshments, and a chance to win exciting prizes. Don't miss this opportunity to get a glimpse of the future at Artisan Center Theater. Reserve your seats today!

4
Review: GOIN HOLLYWOOD at WaterTower Theatre Photo
Review: GOIN' HOLLYWOOD at WaterTower Theatre

Although Goin' Hollywood was wonderfully performed, the ambitious new musical's story just couldn't match the efforts of its designers and actors.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sandlot 30th Anniversary Cast Event
Majestic Theater (9/27-9/27)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Proof
Allen Contemporary Theatre (8/18-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TEEN SCENE PLAYERS present… THE SECRET LIFE OF GIRLS
Dallas Childrens Theater (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Making Spirits Bright
Sammons Center for the Arts (12/15-12/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Upright Theatre Company (8/25-9/16)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
Artisan Center Theater (6/07-6/29)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rounding Third
Theatre Coppell (8/11-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr.
Artisan Children's Theater (7/21-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music Youth Edition
Artisan Center Theater (1/12-2/03)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You