Rover Dramawerks Announces 24th Season

Rover Dramawerks has announced their 24th Season, with all performances to take place at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in historic downtown Plano.

Rover opens the season with the wickedly funny Here Lies Jeremy Troy by Jack Sharkey, directed by Eddy Herring, running January 11-27; followed by Take the Couch, a new comedy by Connie Schindewolf, directed by Glynda Welch, running March 7-23. Then, returning for the first time since before COVID: 10-Minute Comedies, featuring the winners of Rover's upcoming 10-minute comedy contest, running April 11-20. Then running May 30 - June 15 is the hilarious farce Tons of Money by Will Evans & Valentine, directed by Carol M. Rice; followed by the comedy/mystery Deadline by Don Zolidis, directed by Nicole Denson, running June 20-22, presented by a cast of actors ages 10-18. The dramatic comedy Wrong Turn at Lungfish by Garry Marshall and Lowell Ganz, directed by Sara Jones will follow August 1-17.

The 24th Season also marks the return of Rover's popular One Day Only festival (the 30th!) on September 7, in which five plays go from concept to curtain in just one day. Rounding out the season is the classic Agatha Christie mystery Go Back for Murder, directed by Kathleen Vaught, running October 3-19.

Performances for all shows will be Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m. The first Thursday of each run is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors.

Tickets may be ordered online at Click Here, and season subscription packages, which include the five mainstage shows and 10-Minute Comedies, are also available for $95.00. (Deadline and One Day Only 30 are not included in season ticket packages.)

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at Click Here or call 972-849-0358.