Relief Bill Introduced For Independent Live Music Venues During Pandemic

U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) recently introduced the Save Our Stages Act, which would provide Small Business Administration grants for independent live music venue operators affected by COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. These grants would provide six months of financial support to keep venues afloat, pay employees, and preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America.

"As members of The Broadway League, Performing Arts Fort Worth would like to personally thank U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) for introducing the Save Our Stages Act," said Dione Kennedy, president & CEO of Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit that owns and operates Bass Performance Hall, McDavid Studio and the Van Cliburn Recital Hall. "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on entertainment venues and theaters and this legislation will provide much-needed relief."

"Texas is home to a number of historic and world-class small entertainment venues, many of which remain shuttered after being the first businesses to close," said Sen. Cornyn. "The culture around Texas dance halls and live music has shaped generations, and this legislation would give them the resources to reopen their doors and continue educating and inspiring Texans beyond the coronavirus pandemic."

"Minnesota's concert halls, theatres, and places of entertainment, like First Avenue in Minneapolis, where Prince famously performed, have inspired generations with the best of local music, art, and education," Sen. Klobuchar said. "This legislation would help ensure that small entertainment venues can continue to operate, and serve our communities for generations to come."

Background:

Small live music and entertainment venues have been hard-hit during the coronavirus pandemic, with 90 percent of venue owners, promoters, and bookers reporting they are at risk of closing without additional financial assistance and an estimated $9 billion in losses should ticket sales not resume until 2021. The Save Our Stages Act would:

Narrowly define independent live venue operators, promoters, and talent representatives to prevent large, international corporations from receiving federal grant funding

Direct the SBA to make grants to eligible venues equal to the lesser of either 45 percent of operation costs from calendar year 2019 or $12 million

Allow the Small Business Administrator to issue supplemental grants in the future if funding remains available and applicants can demonstrate need

Permit recipients to use grants for costs incurred during the COVID pandemic

Require recipients to return remaining funding after one year from the date of disbursement

Permit recipients to use grants for rent, utilities, mortgage obligations, PPE procurement, payments to contractors, regular maintenance, administrative costs, taxes, operating leases, and capital expenditures related to meeting state, local, or federal social distancing guidelines

Authorize the appropriation of $10 billion for the grant program

The Save Our Stages Act is endorsed by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO).

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You