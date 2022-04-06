RACHMANINOFF Will Be Performed by The Plano Symphony Orchestra This Month

Ushering in the spring season, the Plano Symphony Orchestra closes out its 2021-22 series with a spectacular concert entitled simply Rachmaninoff on Saturday, April 30 at 8 PM at St. Andrew United Methodist Church (5801 W. Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093). Under the baton of Maestro Hector Guzman, the symphony will perform works by Verdi and Strauss and will be joined by the 2017 Van Cliburn Bronze Medalist Daniel Hsu to perform Rachmaninoff's lush Piano Concerto No. 3.

Tickets, ranging in price from $24-$90, can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972.473.7262/ planosymphony.org). A limited number of $15 student tickets are available by phone. In honor of Doug Kinzey, the PSO's recently retired and well-loved Director of Audience Engagement, Rachmaninoff has been partially sponsored by Alice and Bill Hobbs, Valerie and Hal Kauffeldt, Carol and Joe Layne, Darlene Morford, Pat and Bruce Morrice, Sandy Nachman, Janie and David Orr, Wanda and Cliff Parker, Drs. Pat Storck and Chris Parr, and Carol and William Tempest.



"Many people don't realize that Rachmaninoff was a rock star of his generation," says PSO Executive Director Robert Reed. "His compositions are a perfect representation of romanticism, and his Piano Concerto No. 3, which our incredible orchestra will be performing, fills the room with rich orchestral colors. Our April subscription concert is the perfect concert to honor Doug Kinzey. Beyond a brilliant marketing professional, Doug is an excellent pianist and has performed for audiences in many different countries."

Characterized by the Philadelphia Inquirer as a "poet...[with] an expressive edge to his playing that charms, questions, and coaxes," American pianist Daniel Hsu is increasingly recognized for his easy virtuosity and bold musicianship. He captured the bronze medal and prizes for best performance of both the commissioned work and chamber music at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and is also a 2016 Gilmore Young Artist, first prize winner of the 2015 CAG Victor Elmaleh Competition, and bronze medalist of the 2015 Hamamatsu International Piano Competition.

Of Daniel Hsu, Music Director and Maestro Hector Guzman states, "For this season closing concert, our symphony will indeed be rocking. We want to send our patrons out of the venue with an unforgettable, lively feeling - preparing them for what's to come in our 2022-2023 Season, our 40th Anniversary Season - Celebrating Connections!"

For 2022-2023, the symphony recently announced a new season that includes David Kim, Asleep at the Wheel, Fela, Christopher Adkins, Mariachi Vargas and more! To see the full season and order season tickets, visit www.planosymphony.org.

In addition to the rousing concert, PSO audiences will have a chance to say goodbye to Robert A. Reed. Mr. Reed will be departing the PSO in May to begin his new role as Executive Director with Madison Symphony Orchestra in Madison, Wisconsin.

To learn more about Rachmaninoff and other upcoming PSO events, including the programs scheduled as part of next year's 40th PSO Anniversary Season - Celebrating Connections, visit www.planosymphony.org.