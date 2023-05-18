Public Nominations Open for 2nd Annual NTPA North Texas Stardust Awards

The event honors performing arts teachers, artists, philanthropists, and top performing arts organizations across North Texas.

North Texas Performing Arts has announced the 2nd Annual North Texas Performing Arts Stardust Awards to be held on Saturday, November 4 at the magnificent Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center Hotel in Plano, Texas, with entertainment from the Emerald City Band's Party Machine. The event honors performing arts teachers, artists, philanthropists, and top performing arts organizations across North Texas in addition to the organization's own powerhouse volunteers.

"North Texas has such incredible performing arts talent and supporters that deserve the recognition of the community and we are proud to provide this forum to celebrate both individual and organizational accomplishments," says NTPA's Chief Executive Officer Darrell Rodenbaugh. "The NTPA North Texas Stardust Awards offer a unique opportunity for the public to participate in the nomination process and then join us in November to celebrate these incredible performers, philanthropists, volunteers and more."

Members of the public are invited to make nominations in ten different categories including teachers and directors eligible for Middle School, High School, Senior High, and Collegiate Performing Arts Distinguished Educators, in areas of dance, choir, orchestra, band, theatre, speech or debate. Additionally, NTPA seeks nominations for Distinguished Artists in areas of dance, dramatic arts, music, voice and more. Additional categories include Distinguished Performing Arts Leadership and Distinguished Performing Arts Organization.

Last year's recipients included Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Plano Symphony's Maestro Héctor Guzmán, PISD's Greg Arp, area middle school, high school and collegiate performing arts educators and more.

Supporters of the performing arts will also be recognized with a Distinguished Performing Arts Philanthropy award and Business Champion for the Performing Arts awards for small and large businesses. The majority of the evening's program will be dedicated to individual volunteers who generously have given their time and talent to regional non-profit performing arts groups.

An independent committee of civic leaders and local professionals will conduct the award selection process from the applications received. Finalists and the honorees in each category will be recognized at this year's gala event.

The evening's program will also honor NTPA's outstanding volunteers whose efforts support the mission of NTPA to develop the character of youth through performing arts education and family entertainment. NTPA is an organization managed by professionals but made possible by volunteers and is proud to honor its volunteers in categories such as set design, costuming, and other volunteer categories.

Members of the public can make their submissions and find additional information at ntpa.org/stardust. The application deadline is June 30 with finalists and honorees to be announced in advance of the November event.

The doors to the Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center will open for the Stardust Awards Celebration on November 4 at 5:00 PM with the evening's program of excellent dining coupled with the awards program and amazing performances from NTPA youth and adult troupes that concludes with an evening on the dance floor with the exciting Emerald City Party Machine Band. Proceeds from the event will fund scholarships for underserved youth and underwrite operations and critical projects for North Texas Performing Arts.

This year's event will be a costume party with each NTPA troupe selecting their own show-based theme. The themes were chosen by each of NTPA's ten Theatre Management Boards adding to the fun and festive atmosphere of this exciting event. For more details, go to www.ntpa.org/stardust.

About North Texas Performing Arts:

North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to developing the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment. NTPA evolved from Plano Children's Theatre founded three decades ago and is now the largest youth theatre organization in the country. NTPA is headquartered at Willow Bend Center of the Arts in Plano and has additional performance and educational spaces in Fairview, Frisco, Dallas and Southlake. Each year NTPA provides opportunities to more than 11,000 students ages three to 18 through its "Ten Characters" leadership development program. NTPA's professional artistic staff uses theatre, dance, music, voice, film and TV to ignite a lifelong passion for the performing arts and guide young people on a path to becoming better citizens in our community and our world.



