Plano Symphony Orchestra to Present GHOSTBUSTERS, THE MOVIE Live in Concert

The Plano Symphony Orchestra will continue its 41st Season, Out of this World, with Ghostbusters, The Movie live in concert. From Schirmer Theatrical, patrons will experience Ivan Reitman's two-time Oscar-nominated film, screened live as the PSO performs Elmer Bernstein's Grammy-nominated score. Led by Assistant Conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg, the evening wouldn't be complete without Ray Parker Jr.'s chart-topping theme song “Ghostbusters!” Also a part of the evening, the fan group Ghostbusters: Texas Rangers Division will be in attendance and dressed up like the actual Ghostbusters for photos.

“I'm so excited to bring Elmer Bernstein's Ghostbusters score to life with the wonderful PSO! This film is such a fun classic, and I'm delighted we get to bring the vivid, live-orchestra version to our North Texas community,” said Shira Samuels-Shragg.

Sponsored by HilltopSecurities, Ghostbusters, The Movie live in concert will be performed at the Eisemann Center at 8 PM on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Tickets range in price from $37-$103 and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262/planosymphony.org). The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

The 2023/2024 Season includes guest artists Nick Fabian, Midtown Quartet, Branford Marsalis, and more. To see the full season and to purchase season tickets, visit planosymphony.org.

ABOUT PLANO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA:

Established in 1983, the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) has gradually expanded its mission and programming to serve the greater North Texas metro area. Originally named the Plano Chamber Orchestra, the change to “Symphony” in 1998 reflected a broadening of scope and repertory. Currently presenting eight subscription concerts, a ten-concert, interactive Family Concert Series, and over 100 solo, ensemble, and educational programs, the PSO embodies outstanding artistic excellence, active community engagement, and sound fiscal responsibility.



The Plano Symphony Orchestra is supported, in part, by the City of Plano, Tammy and Charles Miller, The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, TACA, The National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, Rea Charitable Trust, Atmos Energy, AWARE Fund of The Dallas Foundation, The Dallas Morning News, Ebby Halliday Realtors, The Plano Symphony Orchestra Guild, The PSO Virtuoso Society, Dianne and Marion Brockette, City of McKinney, City of Richardson, First United Bank & Trust, Frisco Arts, Frost Bank, H-E-B | Central Market, HilltopSecurities, Medical City Plano, Sandy Nachman, NYLO Hotel Plano, Wanda and Cliff Parker, Retirement Planners of America, Signs By Tomorrow, SoloShoe Communications, Carol and William Tempest, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano, Veritex Community Bank, WFAA, and hundreds of individual donors, foundations, and corporations who make transformative gifts to the PSO.