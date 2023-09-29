Plano Symphony Orchestra Celebrates The Music Of Vienna With Two Concerts This October

A Night in Vienna concert will be performed at the Eisemann Center at 8 PM on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Plano Symphony Orchestra Celebrates The Music Of Vienna With Two Concerts This October

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues their 41st Season, Out of this World, with a trip to the “City of Music” in A Night in Vienna. Led by Maestro Héctor Guzmán, the PSO will be joined by special guest artist, pianist Eduardo Rojas for a concert featuring selections across the city’s musical legacy with favorites from Mozart, Strauss, and Lehar.

Maestro Guzmán states: "We are thrilled to not only perform on Saturday, October 21 at the Eisemann Center, but to also bring the Plano Symphony Orchestra to my "Alma Mater," SMU, and enjoy a delightful matinee performance on Sunday, October 22 in Caruth Auditorium. It will be a joy to set foot once again on the stage that brings back so many musical memories...to do this with the beautiful music from Vienna will be an emotional and meaningful moment indeed.”

A Night in Vienna concert will be performed at the Eisemann Center at 8 PM on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Tickets range in price from $27-$88 with $18 student tickets in most sections, and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262/planosymphony.org). The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

As part of the PSO’s effort to continually expand its audience, a matinee performance of A Night in Vienna will be presented in partnership with SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts. The concert will be held at SMU’s Caruth Auditorium at 4 PM on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Caruth Auditorium is located at 6101 Bishop Blvd. on the SMU campus. General admission single tickets for the concert are $43 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office.

Eduardo Rojas has appeared as soloist with orchestras throughout South and North America. Noteworthy appearances include the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia, Bogota Philharmonic, Philharmonic of Cali, Valle Philharmonic, Panama National Orchestra, Colombia Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, Van Cliburn Foundation, New Philharmonic Orchestra of Irving, Orpheus Chamber Singers, Great Lakes Symphony, American Wind Symphony, Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra, Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra, Dallas Chamber Symphony, and in countries such as Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru, Chile, Panama, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Taiwan. Recent performances include “New Year’s Eve Bogota Celebration” with the Bogota Symphony, Ibague International Piano Festival (Colombia), soloist with Trujillo Symphony (Peru), and soloist in Puebla, Mexico with the Azteca Foundation.

In the summer of 2013, Eduardo Rojas recorded a live DVD at the famed New World Center in Miami Beach, FL featuring Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and in 2015 he released two albums, “Eduardo Rojas Plays Beethoven Vol 1” and “Regenwald – Melodies from the Rainforest,” which showcases Mr. Rojas’ own arrangements of Latin American music. In 2016 he was invited to Taipei, Taiwan, to give master classes and serve as a judge of the Asian Pacific International Piano Competition. Inspired by his vision of integrating his musical skills with his natural passion for teaching and entrepreneurship, Eduardo Rojas founded the Rojas School of Music in 2014, a private institution aimed at deepening the impact of artistic education in the Dallas/Fort Worth area where he resides. Eduardo is committed to making a difference in communities by creating young orchestras and was invited to present a TEDx talk in Southlake, Texas in April 2019.

The 2023/2024 Season includes guest artists Nick Fabian, Midtown Quartet, Branford Marsalis, and more. To see the full season and to purchase season tickets, visit planosymphony.org.




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Tickets to LES MISERABLES at Dallas Music Hall at Fair Park on Sale This Week Photo
Tickets to LES MISERABLES at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park on Sale This Week

LES MISÉRABLES is coming to Broadway Dallas! Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience. Tickets go on sale September 29.

2
North Texas Performing Arts Collegiate Pursuits Presents ANYTHING GOES! Photo
North Texas Performing Arts Collegiate Pursuits Presents ANYTHING GOES!

North Texas Performing Arts Collegiate Pursuits presents Anything Goes! Join us for a delightful, delicious, and de-lovely performance filled with music, dance, and laughs. Don't miss this 2022 revival featuring hit songs like 'I Get a Kick Out of You' and 'You're the Top.' Get your tickets today!

3
AMERICAN SON, Opening Next Month at Theatre Arlington, Reveals Cast and Creative Team Photo
AMERICAN SON, Opening Next Month at Theatre Arlington, Reveals Cast and Creative Team

Starring Jasmine Shanise and Rodney Honeycutt, this emotionally charged narrative confronts questions of bias and injustice.

4
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to Launch Digital Lottery for Bass Performance Hall Engagement Photo
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to Launch Digital Lottery for Bass Performance Hall Engagement

Enter the digital lottery for a chance to score discounted tickets to the Bass Performance Hall engagement of To Kill a Mockingbird. Don't miss this critically acclaimed play based on Harper Lee's classic novel.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
NTPA Repertory Theatre (10/06-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (9/15-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
Allen Contemporary Theatre (10/06-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bright Star
Artisan Center Theater (2/09-3/02)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
University of North Texas University Theater (RTVF & Performing Arts Building) (12/08-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Cowan Center (6/27-6/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Firebringer (Adult Cast)
Art Centre Theatre (9/29-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience
Bass Performance Hall (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sum of Us One-Act Festival
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (2/29-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You