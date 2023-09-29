Plano Symphony Orchestra Celebrates The Music Of Vienna With Two Concerts This October

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues their 41st Season, Out of this World, with a trip to the “City of Music” in A Night in Vienna. Led by Maestro Héctor Guzmán, the PSO will be joined by special guest artist, pianist Eduardo Rojas for a concert featuring selections across the city’s musical legacy with favorites from Mozart, Strauss, and Lehar.

Maestro Guzmán states: "We are thrilled to not only perform on Saturday, October 21 at the Eisemann Center, but to also bring the Plano Symphony Orchestra to my "Alma Mater," SMU, and enjoy a delightful matinee performance on Sunday, October 22 in Caruth Auditorium. It will be a joy to set foot once again on the stage that brings back so many musical memories...to do this with the beautiful music from Vienna will be an emotional and meaningful moment indeed.”

A Night in Vienna concert will be performed at the Eisemann Center at 8 PM on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Tickets range in price from $27-$88 with $18 student tickets in most sections, and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262/planosymphony.org). The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

As part of the PSO’s effort to continually expand its audience, a matinee performance of A Night in Vienna will be presented in partnership with SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts. The concert will be held at SMU’s Caruth Auditorium at 4 PM on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Caruth Auditorium is located at 6101 Bishop Blvd. on the SMU campus. General admission single tickets for the concert are $43 for adults and $18 for students. Tickets can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office.

Eduardo Rojas has appeared as soloist with orchestras throughout South and North America. Noteworthy appearances include the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia, Bogota Philharmonic, Philharmonic of Cali, Valle Philharmonic, Panama National Orchestra, Colombia Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, Van Cliburn Foundation, New Philharmonic Orchestra of Irving, Orpheus Chamber Singers, Great Lakes Symphony, American Wind Symphony, Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra, Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra, Dallas Chamber Symphony, and in countries such as Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru, Chile, Panama, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Taiwan. Recent performances include “New Year’s Eve Bogota Celebration” with the Bogota Symphony, Ibague International Piano Festival (Colombia), soloist with Trujillo Symphony (Peru), and soloist in Puebla, Mexico with the Azteca Foundation.

In the summer of 2013, Eduardo Rojas recorded a live DVD at the famed New World Center in Miami Beach, FL featuring Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and in 2015 he released two albums, “Eduardo Rojas Plays Beethoven Vol 1” and “Regenwald – Melodies from the Rainforest,” which showcases Mr. Rojas’ own arrangements of Latin American music. In 2016 he was invited to Taipei, Taiwan, to give master classes and serve as a judge of the Asian Pacific International Piano Competition. Inspired by his vision of integrating his musical skills with his natural passion for teaching and entrepreneurship, Eduardo Rojas founded the Rojas School of Music in 2014, a private institution aimed at deepening the impact of artistic education in the Dallas/Fort Worth area where he resides. Eduardo is committed to making a difference in communities by creating young orchestras and was invited to present a TEDx talk in Southlake, Texas in April 2019.

The 2023/2024 Season includes guest artists Nick Fabian, Midtown Quartet, Branford Marsalis, and more. To see the full season and to purchase season tickets, visit planosymphony.org.