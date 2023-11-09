Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage

The show will be presented at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Production photos have been released of Theatre Wesleyan’s production of Intimate Apparel by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage. 

The show will be presented at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) from Thursday, November 9 through Saturday, November 18.  

Intimate Apparel, set in turn of the century New York, tells the story of Esther, a single African-American woman who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies’ undergarments. There is warm affection between her and the Orthodox Jewish man who sells fabrics to her, but any personal relationship between them is completely forbidden by his faith. Seeking love and romance, Esther embarks on a letter-writing exchange with a mysterious Barbadian man laboring on the Panama Canal. When he moves to New York they marry, and her new circumstances lead Esther to realize that her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life’s challenges. 

Professor of Theatre Jeanne Everton directs the production which includes a cast, design team, and crew comprised of Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor or Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees, as well as alumni. 

The cast includes Trinity Chenault (Esther), Madison McKinzie (Mrs. Dickson), Sharon-Marie Fron (Mrs. Van Buren), Chase Di Iulio (Mr. Marks), KJ Felder (Mayme), and Kris Thomas (George). 

The production team includes Nathalie Beyna (stage manager), Rocky Olguin (assistant stage manager), Sidney Hernandez (production assistant), Karen Potter (scenic and costume design), Ray Zafra (lighting design), Chad Rojas (sound design), Darius Joseph (assistant sound design), Madison Whitney (props design), Ricky Olivarez and Mercedes Kuhn (projections design), and Colin Schwartz (technical director). 


Photo Credit: Jacob Rivera-Sanchez

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Kris Thomas and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Chase Di Iulio, Kris Thomas, and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Madison McKinzie and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Madison McKinzie

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Madison McKinzie and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
KJ Felder and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Madison McKinzie and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
KJ Felder and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Chase Di Iulio and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Kris Thomas and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Madison McKinzie and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Chase Di Iulio and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Trinity Chenault and Kris Thomas

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Sharon Fron and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Chase Di Iulio and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Kris Thomas

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
KJ Felder, Trinity Chenault, and Sharon Fron

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Sharon Fron and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Kris Thomas and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Madison McKinzie and Trinity Chenault

Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage
Madison McKinzie and Trinity Chenault





