Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond.

Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond.

Photos: LAURA to Open at Rover Dramawerks as Part of 26th Season

SHREK THE MUSICAL to Open at The Firehouse Theatre

JAGGED LITTLE PILL, COME FROM AWAY, and More Set For Uptown Players' 25th Anniversary Season

MACBETH to Open Halloween Weekend at Levitt Pavilion, Presented by Shakespeare LIVE