Photos: First Look at JEKYLL & HYDE at The Wallace Theater

The Wallace Theater presents Jekyll & Hyde the Musical just in time for Halloween! With themed costume nights, ticket tiers, bar services and concessions, it is your only stop for spooky revelry. Get your tickets today at Wallacetheater.com/events!

Directed by Artistic Director Anna Hogan, the epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerized audiences the world over.

An evocative tale of two men – one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman – and two women – one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself– both women in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.



Evan Dunn, Mary Lantz, and Kensey Mayer helm this production as the title roles of JEKYLL/HYDE, EMMA CAREW, and LUCY HARRIS.

Featured roles include Jake Lierman (Utterson), C David Morrow (Sir Danvers Carew), Noah Aguilar (Stride), Annie Burge (Nellie), Josh Duncan Reynolds (Glossop), Travis Ty Burge (Spider), Lauren Reynolds (Beaconsfield) Zach Judah (Basingstoke), Jet Terry (Savage) and The Alejandro Hernandez (Proops). Ensemble members include Keely Mitchell, Chase Gibson, Isaiah Klafka, Mary Hogan, Kensly Peck, Miranda Stroble, Rachel Reann Biggs, Camryn Spurlin, and Clayton James Henriksen.



The creative team, lead by Artistic Director Anna Hogan, includes Seb Archibald (Music Director), Chastin Beth (Assistant Director), Hannah Robinson Dunn (Choreographer), Abby Wolff Smith (Fight Choreographer), Daniel Patrick Hogan (Scenic Design), Zac Goin (Lighting Design), Taylor Edelle Stuart (Video & Projection Design) Andy Teran (DP), Jennifer Cagle Gillmore (Properties Master), Cassandra Trautman (Costume Design), Victoria Wynter (Hair & Makeup Design), Tyler James (Assistant Costumer), Kenzie Uptergrove (Sound Design), Krys Applegate (Scenic Painter).



Crew members include Emme Segler (PSM), Sergio Aguilera (ASM), Zac Goin (Scenic Builder/Technical Director), Dean Baker (Assistant Scenic Builder) Amy Williams Fryar, Raquel H-L (Wardrobe PAs), Kylan May (Projection PA), Kelton Wehrman (Audio PA), Matt Lamar (ASM/Run Crew), Alan Winner (Projection PA), Randal Ramirez (FOH/Moderator), and Omar Samad (FOH PA).