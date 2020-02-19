Advertisement

Photo Flash: Pocket Sandwich Theatre Presents CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

The second show of Pocket Sandwich Theatre's 40th season, opens February 21 and running through March 21, is Catch Me If You Can, by Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert, based on the play by Robert Thomas.

Daniel Corban calls in the local police to investigate the sudden disappearance of his new bride while on their honeymoon. Enter a woman who insists over his protests that she is the missing wife. A local priest backs up her story. A funny man who owns a delicatessen gets added into the mix, and before he knows it, Corban is up to his neck in deception, suspense...and murder most foul! This whodunnit is full of laughs and chills, twists and turns.

All show times, prices and online ticketing are available on the website at www.pocketsandwich.com.

The theater is located at 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 119. Dallas, TX 75206. For information call 214-821-1860.

Kim Winnubst, Walt Threlkeld, Byron Holder, Robert Long

Byron Holder, Walt Threlkeld, Michael Speck

Kim Winnubst, Robert Long, Dean Armstrong, Christine Engel, Walt Threlkeld



