Paul Taylor Dance Company Returns To The Eisemann Center Next Month

Dance maker Paul Taylor first presented his choreography with five other dancers in Manhattan on May 30, 1954. That modest performance marked the beginning of 64 years of unrivaled creativity, and in the decades that followed, Mr. Taylor became a cultural icon and one of American history's most celebrated artists, hailed as part of the pantheon that created American modern dance. The Paul Taylor Dance Company will make its tenth appearance at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 8:00 pm. Tickets start at $38 and are available at www.eisemanncenter.com.

The Paul Taylor Dance Company was first seen at the Eisemann Center in October 2002, performing among other works, the critically acclaimed Dream Girls, commissioned by the City of Richardson to commemorate the Eisemann Center opening. The company returned again in 2004, 2007 and 2009, bringing works that represent the gold standard of modern dance. The 2010 engagement was the company's fifth appearance and second world premiere at the Eisemann Center. The new dance was Three Dubious Memories, the subject of a powerful documentary Paul Taylor Creative Domain, screened in partnership with the Arts Incubator of Richardson (AIR) at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Richardson February 5, 2015. In 2017, the program included former Taylor dancer Lila York's premiere of Continuum in addition to two works by Taylor. The 2022 program will feature Taylor dances Arden Court, Scudorama and Rush Hour by Larry Keigwin.

A Master Class will be held on Friday, October 7 at Tuzer Dance School at 310 N. Glenville in Richardson at 6:30 pm. For a limited number of advanced dancers only, reservations may be made in advance online or at the Eisemann Center Ticket Office by phone at 972-744-4650. There is no fee to participate in the class. Registration online or by phone is requested, but not required.

Michael Novak became only the second Artistic Director in the history of the Paul Taylor Dance Foundation in September 2018, upon the death of Founding Artistic Director Paul Taylor the previous month. Mr. Novak has been a member of the Paul Taylor Dance Company since 2010. "I am determined to further Paul Taylor's vision," Mr. Novak said upon assuming the role of Artistic Director, "and to bring his gems to every part of the globe... to honor past dance makers and encourage future artists... and to make sure modern dance remains a transformative force for good in our lives long into the future."



The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/ Campbell Road exit going south, or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.