Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ochre House Theater Presents JC, AMATE

The production runs through February 25.

Feb. 12, 2023  

Ochre House Theater Presents JC, AMATE

Ochre House Theater is currently presenting the second show of their 2022-23 season, a new and surreal comedy, JC, AMATÉ, written and directed by Carla Parker.

A lonely man bends time and space with his beautiful origami animals. Step into his private world of mayhem and curiosity. Can he control what he creates? "Hey, who's in charge here?!"

JC, AMATÉ written and directed by Carla Parker, runs Feb 10-25, 2023. Curtain at 8:15pm.

Tickets are available at www.ochrehousetheater.org.

***Covid vaccines and/or Covid testing recommended. Masks required by all who attend. Seating is limited***




Kat Edwards Announced As Managing Director Of Theatre Three Photo
Kat Edwards Announced As Managing Director Of Theatre Three
Kat Edwards is Theatre Three's new Managing Director. In December 2022, Kat joined the team as the Interim Managing Director and has since been chosen by the Board of Directors to officially take on the role.
Cry Havoc Theater Companys Final Performance ENDLINGS Happening In Partnership With Dallas Photo
Cry Havoc Theater Company's Final Performance ENDLINGS Happening In Partnership With Dallas Children's Theater This February
Dallas Children's Theater will present the final production of Cry Havoc Theater Company. ENDLINGS, running February 12 - February 19, at DCT, is a powerful play that challenges all of us to think about the world we are leaving to the young people.
Cry Havoc Theater Company Will Present its Final Performance ENDLINGS in Partnership With Photo
Cry Havoc Theater Company Will Present its Final Performance ENDLINGS in Partnership With Dallas Children's Theater
Dallas Children's Theater will present the final production of Cry Havoc Theater Company. ENDLINGS, running February 12 - February 19, at DCT, is a powerful play that challenges all of us to think about the world we are leaving to the young people.
DTC Executive Director Kevin Moriarty Reflects On The Life Of Former DTC Artistic Director Photo
DTC Executive Director Kevin Moriarty Reflects On The Life Of Former DTC Artistic Director Adrian Hall
In light of the death of former Dallas Theater Center Artistic Director, Adrian Hall, Executive Director, Kevin Moriarty offers words of perspective, comfort and hope. Read his full statement here.

More Hot Stories For You


Kat Edwards Announced As Managing Director Of Theatre ThreeKat Edwards Announced As Managing Director Of Theatre Three
February 9, 2023

Kat Edwards is Theatre Three's new Managing Director. In December 2022, Kat joined the team as the Interim Managing Director and has since been chosen by the Board of Directors to officially take on the role.
Cry Havoc Theater Company's Final Performance ENDLINGS Happening In Partnership With Dallas Children's Theater This FebruaryCry Havoc Theater Company's Final Performance ENDLINGS Happening In Partnership With Dallas Children's Theater This February
February 9, 2023

Dallas Children's Theater will present the final production of Cry Havoc Theater Company. ENDLINGS, running February 12 - February 19, at DCT, is a powerful play that challenges all of us to think about the world we are leaving to the young people.
Cry Havoc Theater Company Will Present its Final Performance ENDLINGS in Partnership With Dallas Children's TheaterCry Havoc Theater Company Will Present its Final Performance ENDLINGS in Partnership With Dallas Children's Theater
February 9, 2023

Dallas Children's Theater will present the final production of Cry Havoc Theater Company. ENDLINGS, running February 12 - February 19, at DCT, is a powerful play that challenges all of us to think about the world we are leaving to the young people.
DTC Executive Director Kevin Moriarty Reflects On The Life Of Former DTC Artistic Director Adrian HallDTC Executive Director Kevin Moriarty Reflects On The Life Of Former DTC Artistic Director Adrian Hall
February 8, 2023

In light of the death of former Dallas Theater Center Artistic Director, Adrian Hall, Executive Director, Kevin Moriarty offers words of perspective, comfort and hope. Read his full statement here.
Uptown Players Presents The World Premiere Of SILVER FOXESUptown Players Presents The World Premiere Of SILVER FOXES
February 8, 2023

Uptown Players continues its 21st season with the world premiere of  Silver Foxes, a comedy about an ensemble of queer men who rescue their best friend from a homophobic assisted living facility. The three older men plus their buddy's younger Twink lover, navigate stray cats, online hook up sites and the real estate ravenous lesbian couple next door to become a fabulous de facto family in an iconic mid-century Palm Springs house.
share