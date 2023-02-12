Ochre House Theater Presents JC, AMATE

Ochre House Theater is currently presenting the second show of their 2022-23 season, a new and surreal comedy, JC, AMATÉ, written and directed by Carla Parker.

A lonely man bends time and space with his beautiful origami animals. Step into his private world of mayhem and curiosity. Can he control what he creates? "Hey, who's in charge here?!"

JC, AMATÉ written and directed by Carla Parker, runs Feb 10-25, 2023. Curtain at 8:15pm.

Tickets are available at www.ochrehousetheater.org.

***Covid vaccines and/or Covid testing recommended. Masks required by all who attend. Seating is limited***