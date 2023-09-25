North Texas Performing Arts Collegiate Pursuits Presents ANYTHING GOES!

Music, dance, laughs and the age-old tale of boy meets girl... Anything Goes is delightful, delicious and de-lovely.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

North Texas Performing Arts Collegiate Pursuits presents Anything Goes! Performance begin October 19 and run through October 22 at Willow Bend Center of the Arts in the Rodenbaugh Theatre.

Music, dance, laughs and the age-old tale of boy meets girl... Anything Goes is delightful, delicious and de-lovely. The 2022 revival has twice as much dance as the original and includes the hits "I Get a Kick Out of You," "You're the Top," "Friendship," "It's De-Lovely" and the title song, along with "Easy to Love," "Goodbye, Little Dream, Goodbye" and "Buddie, Beware." You won't want to miss the breathtaking talent in this cast, Join us and get tickets today!

