NTPA Reveals Deaf Theatre Program Director Daymond Sands

North Texas Performing Arts has introduced its Program Director for the NTPA Deaf Theatre, Daymond Sands, recipient of the Art Centre of Plano's “Arts Educator Award.” Daymond will be producing the NTPA Deaf Theatre's first major production with “It's a Wonderful Life” to hit the stage in November.

Daymond Sands is a Dallas native who first took the stage at age 5. He completed his degree in Psychology and has been pursuing his dream as a Deaf actor to perform on stage, sign sing, direct, and create his own show. Daymond has worked as a professional performing artist and an ASL consultant for theatre since 2016, and continues as a mentor for interpreters and supporting theatres as an ASL consultant.

“I appreciate the Arts Educator recognition from the Art Centre of Plano, and look forward to propelling this program to even greater heights,” says Daymond Sands, NTPA Deaf Theatre Program Director. “I am thankful to North Texas Performing Arts for creating the Deaf Theatre and bringing this opportunity to Deaf performers across North Texas.”

Sands is currently directing a cast of twenty-two actors in the Deaf Theatre's first full-length production, “It's a Wonderful Life,” to take the stage in November.

The NTPA Deaf Theatre is a part of NTPA's Accessible Theatre program, expanding on its mission by promoting equal access to theatre and the performing arts to Deaf and hard of hearing youth, while encouraging diversity, equity, education and social inclusiveness at NTPA. In addition to the program director coming from the Deaf community, every NTPA Deaf Theatre Board Member has to be a member of the Deaf community, either by being Deaf themselves or by being a parent of a Deaf child.

“We are pleased to receive this recognition for this impactful program, and are excited about Daymond's leadership as we expand this program's impact,” says NTPA Chief Executive Office Darrell Rodenbaugh. “This builds upon our vision that every child should have the opportunity to take the stage and we couldn't be more proud to provide this opportunity to Deaf and hard of hearing youth and adults across North Texas.”

Performances of “It's a Wonderful Life” are November 17-19 in the Egelston-Akers Blackbox Theatre at NTPA's Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano, TX 75093. Tickets are $12 in advance, $14 starting November 13. “It's a Wonderful Life” is based on the story, “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern, adapted by Joe Landry. The production is Directed by Daymond Sands and AJ Bates is the Assistant Director.