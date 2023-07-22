NTPA Announces Cast And Crew Of NTPA Repertory's PIPPIN

Witness the magic of Pippin the musical on stage at NTPA's Willow Bend Center of the Arts July 28-August 6. From triumph to tragedy, follow this privileged man's struggle to believe in his own authenticity. Enjoy the unforgettable songs, breathtaking choreography, and don't miss your opportunity to dream big!

The exciting cast and crew include Noelle Saul as Leading Player, Nick McGeoy as Pippin, Christian Thrailkill as Charles, Mandy Sanders as Berthe, McKenna Curtis as Fastrada, William "Billy" Veer as Lewis, Kirsten Amerongen as Catherine, and Jane Wester as Theo.

The ensemble includes Fatima Macias, Riley Samuel, Gigi Mangum, Elizabeth Tudor, Shaun "Willow" Breland, Beni Rios and special guest Lone Star Circus lyra performer Kianna Seaberry.

Pippin is directed by Irwin Daye with Music Direction by Scotty Lee Clayton. Choreographer is MattJohn West and Stage Manager/Assistant Director is Mandy Sanders and Austin Hines. Lizz Bashore is the Artistic Director of NTPA Repertory.

Pippin performs July 28-August 6 in the Starcatchers Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano, TX 75093. Matinees are at 2:30 pm and evening performances are at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $20. ASL interpretation will be provided Saturday, August 5, 2:30 PM.

For full performance dates and tickets go to https://ntparep.org/shows/pippin/.

NTPA Repertory Theatre is the recipient of two Column Awards and fifteen nominations, was named "Best Adult Theatre Company" in the annual Best of Plano Awards. This year NTPA was also named DFW's "Favorite Local Theatre" by Broadway World.

PIPPIN | Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz | Book by Roger O. Hirson | Originally Produced on the Broadway Stage by Stuart Ostrow | Directed on the Broadway Stage by Bob Fosse | 2013 Broadway Revival Directed by Diane Paulus | Orchestrations for 2013 Revival by Larry Hochman | Theo Ending Originally Conceived In 1998 By Mitch Sebastian | Pippin is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

About North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre is the professional adult theatre company within the 501(c)3 non-profit North Texas Performing Arts family of theatres. The mission of the NTPA Repertory Theatre is to deliver professional-quality theatrical entertainment that inspires audiences and empowers artists from Broadway to the 'Burbs. NTPA Repertory was named the 2019 Best Adult Theatre Company of Plano and "Best Local Theatre" by Broadway World in 2023.

About North Texas Performing Arts

North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to developing the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment. Now in its 32nd year, NTPA is the largest youth theatre organization in the country. NTPA is headquartered at Willow Bend Center of the Arts in Plano and has additional performance and educational spaces in Fairview, Frisco, Dallas and Southlake. Each year NTPA provides opportunities to more than 11,000 students ages 5-18 through its "Ten Characters" leadership development program. NTPA's professional artistic staff uses theatre, dance, music, voice, film and TV to ignite a lifelong passion for the performing arts and guide young people on a path to becoming better citizens in our community and our world.