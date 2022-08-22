NEXT TO NORMAL to Open at Upright Theatre Company in September

Upright Theatre Company in Euless, TX will present Next to Normal, playing Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 25 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm.

Next to Normal, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as "one of the year's ten best shows" by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.

Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy, and heart.

Next to Normal is an emotional powerhouse that addresses such issues as grieving a loss, ethics in modern psychiatry, and suburban life.

UPRIGHT RATING: MA (Mature Audiences)

*Strong language, drug references, and adult themes. Not advised for children under 17.

For more information on Upright Production Ratings, please email info@uprighttheatre.org.

UNIQUE VIEWING EXPERIENCE

The show will be performed at Upright Theatre Company's Studio on Main at 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039. Upright Theatre Co. offers a unique viewing experience! Seating is available at tables of four. To reserve a table for yourself or for your group, please purchase all four tickets for that table. General Admission will be seated at open tables and seats. Tickets are $24 for adults, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, and first responders. Reserved table seating tickets can be purchased through the company's website at www.uprighttheatre.org.

THE CAST

Diana - Brandy Raper

Dan - Jericho Thomas

Natalie - Katelyn Sarbach

Gabe - Levi Skoog

Henry - Nick McGeoy

Dr. Madden - Jacob Waters

THE PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Natalie Burkhart

Music Director: Noël Clark

Stage Manager: Taylor Ray Donaldson

Tango/Waltz Choreography: Brandy Raper

Scenic Design: Conor Clark

Properties Design: Megan Guerra

Costume Design: Jourdain Blanco

Lighting Design: Branson White

Sound Design: Natalie Burkhart and Mary Ridenour

Sound Operator: Mary Ridenour

Next to Normal at Upright Theatre Co.

September 2-25, 2022 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm

Location: 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039

For Tickets: www.UprightTheatre.org

For more information, please visit www.uprighttheatre.org or email info@uprighttheatre.org.

