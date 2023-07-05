Moody Fund For The Arts Announces Grant Recipients For 2023

Today, the Moody Fund for the Arts (MFA) announced it is awarding grants to 65 qualified Dallas arts organizations, the highest number to date. The grants, totaling $400,000 this year, range from $3,250 to $12,000.

This will support groups representing a broad cross-section of small Dallas arts organizations across numerous genres including theatre, music, dance, visual arts, film, multimedia, and more. Many programs support commissions and new works. 12 of the recipients are first time applicants.

“This groundbreaking fund was established to help support and grow new and small arts organizations, a vital part of the Dallas cultural ecosystem,” said Francie Moody Dahlberg, Chairman and Executive Director of the Galveston-based Moody Foundation, which established the fund's endowment in 2017. “To see these grants go to a record number of groups certainly speaks to the vibrancy and resiliency of the city's arts community, especially after such a challenging few years.”

This marks the 6th year of MFA grantmaking. Since its first grant awards in 2018, MFA has awarded a total of $1,930,000 through 303 unique grants to 92 organizations.

“These arts organizations and their work provide arts and cultural experiences across Dallas, many in historically under-served communities,” said Warren Tranquada, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, which administers the application, review and grant-making process. “Since its inception, this fund has provided important support to our vibrant arts community, and we're thrilled to see so many organizations included this year, especially the twelve new applicants.”

The fund awards flexible grants within five categories. This year saw entries in each category: General Program and Operating Cost Support (39); New Works, Commissions, and Unique Presentations (13); Community Focus Performances/Artist-in-Residency Programs (8); Cultural Equity, New Initiatives (3); Capacity Building (2).

New Texas Symphony Orchestra

Oak Cliff Film Society

Oak Cliff Records Library

Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts

Ollimpaxqui Ballet Co.

Orchestra of New Spain

Over the Bridge Arts

Pegasus Contemporary Ballet

Pegasus Media Project

Prism Movement Theater

Sammons Center for the Arts

Second Thought Theatre

Soul Rep Theatre Company

South Dallas Concert Choir

Swan Strings

Teatro Dallas

Teatro Flor Candela

Texas Winds Musical Outreach

The African Film Festival

The Artist Outreach

The Flame Foundation

The No Limits Arts Theatre

The Women's Chorus of Dallas

The Writer's Garret

Theatre Three

Undermain Theatre

Uptown Players

USA Film Festival

Verdigris Ensemble

2023 Grant Recipients:

2 Inspire Peace

6 O'clock Dance Theatre

Agora Artists

American Baroque Opera Company

Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico

ARGA NOVA DANCE

Arts Mission Oak Cliff

Artstillery

Avant Chamber Ballet

B. MOORE DANCE

Ballet North Texas

Bombshell Dance Project

Bruce Wood Dance

Color Me Empowered

Creative Arts Center of Dallas

Credo Choir

Dallas Arts District

Dallas Bach Society

Dallas Chamber Symphony

Dallas Metroplex Musicians' Association

Dallas SPARK

Dance Council of North Texas

DFW Play

Echo Theatre

Emerge Coalition, Inc.

Fine Arts Chamber Players

Flamenco Fever

Flexible Grey Theatre Company

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra

Indian Cultural Heritage Foundation

Infinite Arts Movement, Inc.

Kitchen Dog Theater Company

kNOw BOX dance

Lone Star Wind Orchestra

Make Art with Purpose

Meat Market Productions

Award decisions are made through a two-level review process. The first level, the MFA Advisory Review Panel is a peer-review judging process. The second level of review is provided by the MFA Executive Committee.

2023 MFA Advisory Review Panel

Allyn Carrell – Actress and singer

Brad Spellicy – Arts and Culture Advisory Commission member (Place 8), musician, Director of Fine Arts at Alcuin School

Ashanti Williams – Nonprofit consultant, dancer, formerly staff with Texas Ballet Theater

Kevin Wortley – Dallas College Dean of Academic Affairs, actor, dancer, director

Joaquin Zihuatanejo – Dallas Poet Laureate (2022-2023), artist, poet, performer

2023 Executive Committee

Gwen Echols – Arts patron, advocate, philanthropist

Tracey Nash-Huntley – Arts patron, advocate, philanthropist

Martine Elyse Phillipe – City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, Director

For more information on the Moody Fund for the Arts please visit: www.moodyartsfund.org.