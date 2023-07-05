Moody Fund For The Arts Announces Grant Recipients For 2023

In 6th year of MFA granting, $400,000 total goes to 65 small organizations.
Today, the Moody Fund for the Arts (MFA) announced it is awarding grants to 65 qualified Dallas arts organizations, the highest number to date. The grants, totaling $400,000 this year, range from $3,250 to $12,000.
This will support groups representing a broad cross-section of small Dallas arts organizations across numerous genres including theatre, music, dance, visual arts, film, multimedia, and more. Many programs support commissions and new works. 12 of the recipients are first time applicants.
“This groundbreaking fund was established to help support and grow new and small arts organizations, a vital part of the Dallas cultural ecosystem,” said Francie Moody Dahlberg, Chairman and Executive Director of the Galveston-based Moody Foundation, which established the fund's endowment in 2017. “To see these grants go to a record number of groups certainly speaks to the vibrancy and resiliency of the city's arts community, especially after such a challenging few years.”
This marks the 6th year of MFA grantmaking. Since its first grant awards in 2018, MFA has awarded a total of $1,930,000 through 303 unique grants to 92 organizations.
“These arts organizations and their work provide arts and cultural experiences across Dallas, many in historically under-served communities,” said Warren Tranquada, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, which administers the application, review and grant-making process. “Since its inception, this fund has provided important support to our vibrant arts community, and we're thrilled to see so many organizations included this year, especially the twelve new applicants.”
The fund awards flexible grants within five categories. This year saw entries in each category: General Program and Operating Cost Support (39); New Works, Commissions, and Unique Presentations (13); Community Focus Performances/Artist-in-Residency Programs (8); Cultural Equity, New Initiatives (3); Capacity Building (2).
New Texas Symphony Orchestra
Oak Cliff Film Society
Oak Cliff Records Library
Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts
Ollimpaxqui Ballet Co.
Orchestra of New Spain
Over the Bridge Arts
Pegasus Contemporary Ballet
Pegasus Media Project
Prism Movement Theater
Sammons Center for the Arts
Second Thought Theatre
Soul Rep Theatre Company
South Dallas Concert Choir
Swan Strings
Teatro Dallas
Teatro Flor Candela
Texas Winds Musical Outreach
The African Film Festival
The Artist Outreach
The Flame Foundation
The No Limits Arts Theatre
The Women's Chorus of Dallas
The Writer's Garret
Undermain Theatre
Uptown Players
USA Film Festival
Verdigris Ensemble
2 Inspire Peace
6 O'clock Dance Theatre
Agora Artists
American Baroque Opera Company
Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico
ARGA NOVA DANCE
Arts Mission Oak Cliff
Artstillery
Avant Chamber Ballet
B. MOORE DANCE
Ballet North Texas
Bombshell Dance Project
Bruce Wood Dance
Color Me Empowered
Creative Arts Center of Dallas
Credo Choir
Dallas Arts District
Dallas Bach Society
Dallas Chamber Symphony
Dallas Metroplex Musicians' Association
Dallas SPARK
Dance Council of North Texas
DFW Play
Echo Theatre
Emerge Coalition, Inc.
Fine Arts Chamber Players
Flamenco Fever
Flexible Grey Theatre Company
Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra
Indian Cultural Heritage Foundation
Infinite Arts Movement, Inc.
Kitchen Dog Theater Company
kNOw BOX dance
Lone Star Wind Orchestra
Make Art with Purpose
Meat Market Productions
Award decisions are made through a two-level review process. The first level, the MFA Advisory Review Panel is a peer-review judging process. The second level of review is provided by the MFA Executive Committee.
Allyn Carrell – Actress and singer
Brad Spellicy – Arts and Culture Advisory Commission member (Place 8), musician, Director of Fine Arts at Alcuin School
Ashanti Williams – Nonprofit consultant, dancer, formerly staff with Texas Ballet Theater
Kevin Wortley – Dallas College Dean of Academic Affairs, actor, dancer, director
Joaquin Zihuatanejo – Dallas Poet Laureate (2022-2023), artist, poet, performer
Gwen Echols – Arts patron, advocate, philanthropist
Tracey Nash-Huntley – Arts patron, advocate, philanthropist
Martine Elyse Phillipe – City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, Director
For more information on the Moody Fund for the Arts please visit: www.moodyartsfund.org.
