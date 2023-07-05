Moody Fund For The Arts Announces Grant Recipients For 2023

In 6th year of MFA granting, $400,000 total goes to 65 small organizations.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Review: Disney's NEWSIES at the Plaza Theater Cleburne, Texas Photo 2 Review: Disney's NEWSIES at the Plaza Theater Cleburne, Texas
Stolen Shakespeare Guild's Production Of THE SOUND OF MUSIC Opens Next Week Photo 3 Stolen Shakespeare Guild's Production Of THE SOUND OF MUSIC Opens Next Week
FAIR PARK FOURTH, Presented By Regions Bank, Returns On July 4 Photo 4 FAIR PARK FOURTH, Presented By Regions Bank, Returns On July 4

Today, the Moody Fund for the Arts (MFA) announced it is awarding grants to 65 qualified Dallas arts organizations, the highest number to date. The grants, totaling $400,000 this year, range from $3,250 to $12,000.

This will support groups representing a broad cross-section of small Dallas arts organizations across numerous genres including theatre, music, dance, visual arts, film, multimedia, and more. Many programs support commissions and new works. 12 of the recipients are first time applicants. 

“This groundbreaking fund was established to help support and grow new and small arts organizations, a vital part of the Dallas cultural ecosystem,” said Francie Moody Dahlberg, Chairman and Executive Director of the Galveston-based Moody Foundation, which established the fund's endowment in 2017. “To see these grants go to a record number of groups certainly speaks to the vibrancy and resiliency of the city's arts community, especially after such a challenging few years.” 

This marks the 6th year of MFA grantmaking. Since its first grant awards in 2018, MFA has awarded a total of $1,930,000 through 303 unique grants to 92 organizations.

“These arts organizations and their work provide arts and cultural experiences across Dallas, many in historically under-served communities,” said Warren Tranquada, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, which administers the application, review and grant-making process. “Since its inception, this fund has provided important support to our vibrant arts community, and we're thrilled to see so many organizations included this year, especially the twelve new applicants.”  

The fund awards flexible grants within five categories. This year saw entries in each category: General Program and Operating Cost Support (39); New Works, Commissions, and Unique Presentations (13); Community Focus Performances/Artist-in-Residency Programs (8); Cultural Equity, New Initiatives (3); Capacity Building (2).

  • New Texas Symphony Orchestra

  • Oak Cliff Film Society

  • Oak Cliff Records Library

  • Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts

  • Ollimpaxqui Ballet Co.

  • Orchestra of New Spain

  • Over the Bridge Arts

  • Pegasus Contemporary Ballet

  • Pegasus Media Project

  • Prism Movement Theater

  • Sammons Center for the Arts

  • Second Thought Theatre

  • Soul Rep Theatre Company

  • South Dallas Concert Choir

  • Swan Strings

  • Teatro Dallas

  • Teatro Flor Candela

  • Texas Winds Musical Outreach

  • The African Film Festival

  • The Artist Outreach

  • The Flame Foundation

  • The No Limits Arts Theatre

  • The Women's Chorus of Dallas

  • The Writer's Garret

  • Theatre Three

  • Undermain Theatre

  • Uptown Players

  • USA Film Festival

  • Verdigris Ensemble

2023 Grant Recipients:

  • 2 Inspire Peace

  • 6 O'clock Dance Theatre

  • Agora Artists

  • American Baroque Opera Company

  • Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico

  • ARGA NOVA DANCE

  • Arts Mission Oak Cliff

  • Artstillery

  • Avant Chamber Ballet

  • B. MOORE DANCE

  • Ballet North Texas

  • Bombshell Dance Project

  • Bruce Wood Dance

  • Color Me Empowered

  • Creative Arts Center of Dallas

  • Credo Choir

  • Dallas Arts District

  • Dallas Bach Society

  • Dallas Chamber Symphony

  • Dallas Metroplex Musicians' Association

  • Dallas SPARK

  • Dance Council of North Texas

  • DFW Play

  • Echo Theatre

  • Emerge Coalition, Inc.

  • Fine Arts Chamber Players

  • Flamenco Fever

  • Flexible Grey Theatre Company

  • Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra

  • Indian Cultural Heritage Foundation

  • Infinite Arts Movement, Inc.

  • Kitchen Dog Theater Company

  • kNOw BOX dance

  • Lone Star Wind Orchestra

  • Make Art with Purpose 

  • Meat Market Productions

Award decisions are made through a two-level review process. The first level, the MFA Advisory Review Panel is a peer-review judging process. The second level of review is provided by the MFA Executive Committee.  

2023 MFA Advisory Review Panel

  • Allyn Carrell – Actress and singer

  • Brad Spellicy – Arts and Culture Advisory Commission member (Place 8), musician, Director of Fine Arts at Alcuin School

  • Ashanti Williams – Nonprofit consultant, dancer, formerly staff with Texas Ballet Theater

  • Kevin Wortley – Dallas College Dean of Academic Affairs, actor, dancer, director

  • Joaquin Zihuatanejo – Dallas Poet Laureate (2022-2023), artist, poet, performer 

2023 Executive Committee

 

  • Gwen Echols – Arts patron, advocate, philanthropist

  • Tracey Nash-Huntley – Arts patron, advocate, philanthropist

  • Martine Elyse Phillipe – City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, Director

For more information on the Moody Fund for the Arts please visit:  www.moodyartsfund.org



RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Bishop Arts Theatre To Produce Camika Spencers New Play, ONE YEAR IN EGYPT Photo
Bishop Arts Theatre To Produce Camika Spencer's New Play, ONE YEAR IN EGYPT

Bishop Arts Theatre Center has announced the world premiere production of Camika Spencer's new play, One Year In Egypt, beginning August 11 – 27, 2023, for three consecutive weekends. 

2
Plano Symphony Orchestra Announces Board Of Directors For 2023/2024 Photo
Plano Symphony Orchestra Announces Board Of Directors For 2023/2024

Gregory Patterson, Executive Director of the Plano Symphony Orchestra, today announced that at the recent PSO Annual Meeting, the Board unanimously elected Brenda Mills as President as well as the election of several returning and new board members in addition to a slate of new officers. The Board voted to approve the following officers: Brenda Mills, President; Nancy Freeman, Vice President; Marion Brockette, Secretary; Craig Barber, Treasurer.

3
Review: Disneys NEWSIES at the Plaza Theater Cleburne, Texas Photo
Review: Disney's NEWSIES at the Plaza Theater Cleburne, Texas

The beautiful Plaza Theatre uses its 276 seat ‘in-the-round’ seating to capture all the action (and there’s plenty) for this “Little Train That Could” themed production of NEWSIES.

4
FAIR PARK FOURTH, Presented By Regions Bank, Returns On July 4 Photo
FAIR PARK FOURTH, Presented By Regions Bank, Returns On July 4

Fair Park Fourth invites guests to immerse themselves in a day filled with fun, cultural experiences, and patriotic traditions.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Flea In Her Ear
Allen Contemporary Theatre (6/30-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newsies
Plaza Theatre Company (6/09-7/08)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One Year In Egypt
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (8/10-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pay-What-You-Can Theatre Workshops
Farr Best Theater (11/13-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Lubbock Community Theatre (5/24-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Goin' Hollywood
WaterTower Theatre (7/19-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Finding Nemo JR.
Cox Playhouse (7/20-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, School Edition
Farr Best Theatre (10/27-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# His Story: The Musical
The Broadway Tent (5/05-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I Wanna F*cking Tear You Apart
Stage West (6/15-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You