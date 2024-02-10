MainStage Will Present DEAR BRUTUS By J.M. Barrie at Irving Arts Center

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of J.M. Barrie's Dear Brutus. It's 1917, and a group of strangers have been invited to a Midsummer's Eve gathering at the estate of a mysterious man named Lob. When a magical forest miraculously appears, the guests find themselves compelled to enter. What happens in the woods changes their troubled lives forever. From J. M. Barrie, the celebrated writer of Peter Pan comes this darkly humorous fairy-tale of self-revelation, Dear Brutus shows Barrie's magical storytelling at its best.

J.M. Barrie was a Scottish author and playwright best known for creating the beloved character, Peter Pan. Barrie initially pursued a career in journalism and later turned to writing novels and plays. He had a long string of successes on the stage after Peter Pan including Dear Brutus. Barrie's imaginative storytelling and exploration of childhood themes made him a prominent figure in literature.

The play is in great hands with Rose Anne Holman who returns to MainStage Irving-Las Colinas after most recently directing Enchanted April in 2022, Bell Book and Candle in 2021, and The Night of the Iguana in 2019.

This magical production runs March 8- 23, 2024 in the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $24 to $31 and are available for purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office (at the button below or 972-252-2787). Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.

Dear Brutus

By J. M Barrie

March 8 - 23, 2024 at Irving Arts Center

Directed by Rose Anne Holman

An eclectic group of guests are invited to an enchanting country house for Midsummer's Eve. Their mysterious host, Lob, spins a tale of a mystical forest outside the home where they can find dreams and desires answered. Each with their own problems and each curious as to what their “second chance” at life may look like, the guests wander into the woods and seize the opportunity to explore a parallel version of themselves. One part period drama, one part fairy-tale, Dear Brutus is a poignant exploration of choice, consequence, and circumstance. A sentimental fantasy about life, love, and second chances!

The cast includes Mr. Dearth – Travis Cook; Mrs. Dearth – Staci Cook; Margaret – Carol Diaz-Arrastia; Mrs. Coade – Barrie Alguire; Mr. Coade – Allen Matthews; Mr. Purdie – Brian Hoffman; Mrs. Purdie – Hanna Lynn; Joanna – Bethany Soder; Lady Caroline – Kristin Sutton; Matey – Bill Lewis; and Lob – Dio Garner.

The creative team includes Director Rose Anne Holman, Stage Manager Lindsey Humphries, Lighting Designer Nikki Deshea, Sound Designer Rich Frolich, Scenic Designer TJ Fireno, Master Carpenter Josh Hensley, Costume Designer Michael A. Robinson/Dallas Costume Shoppe, Properties Designer Kristen Burgess, Light Board Operator Eric Ryan and Lisa Anne Haram, Sound Board Operator Tully Hall, Tech producer Kyle Holt, and Admin Producer Jessica Holt.

Photo Credit: Mike Morgan Photography