MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Announces The Cast Of TIGERS BE STILL

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of the charming dark comedy Tigers Be Still.

The comedy will be presented at MainStage 222 in Downtown Irving (222 E Irving Boulevard, Irving, TX 75060). Tickets go on sale on July 1 at Click Here.

From the mind of Kim Rosenstock (Fly By Night, FOX's New Girl) comes a play that centers around the infinitely-(trying-to-be)optimistic Sherry Wickman (Raven Lawes). Sherry, a recent graduate of a master's program in art therapy, is far from living the successful life she imagined for herself. After school, she found no job, moved back in with her mother and spent months in bed battling depression. When Sherry is asked to teach art to middle schoolers by quirky principal Joseph (Daniel Morrow) she jumps at the chance. However, Sherry must deal with constant drama from her sister Grace (Wendi Evetts) who is reeling with her own depression after a brutal break-up. Grace spends most of her day lying on the couch and watching “Top Gun,” even when Sherry's first art therapy client Zack (John Marshall) comes to the house for sessions.

Amid her own recovery, Sherry juggles her progress with Zack, her physically and mentally ill mother, and an escaped tiger from the local zoo, all of which threaten to disrupt the precarious balance that Sherry is desperately trying to achieve. Filled with subtly funny dialogue and vivid, truthful characters, Rosenstock's Tigers Be Still provides a complex, personal examination of mental illness and sheds light on our intrinsic need for hope and human connection.

Bruce R. Coleman returns to direct Tigers Be Still, after directing MainStage's wildly successful production of The Light in the Piazza in May. Tigers Be Still is MainStage's first regular season production to be fully produced in their new downtown Irving venue, MainStage 222. “In the script, all the characters face their fears in one bizarre way or another,” Coleman states. “Anything to keep that TIGER at bay! They do what they have to/need to to soldier on. It takes a kind of bravery to get up off the sofa, ya know?”

This touching and entertaining comedy runs August 11-26, 2023 in the Black Box Theatre at MainStage 222 (222 E. Irving Blvd, Irving). Single tickets will go on sale July 1 and are available for purchase through Tickets to the City (Click Here). Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Administrative Office (972-594-6104).