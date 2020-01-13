MADAME BOVARY By Adrienne Kennedy Announced At Undermain Theatre

Undermain Theatre is proud to present the first regional premiere of Madame Bovary, Adrienne Kennedy's new adaptation of Gustave Flaubert's classic novel. Flaubert's masterpiece Madame Bovary is the tragic, yet scintillating story of a woman who longed for a life she could never fully achieve.

Emma Bovary desires the illustrious and romantic world she has only read about in books or observed from afar. As her desire grows Emma pursues it, whatever the cost, in an ultimate quest to fulfill her passion. Esteemed playwright, Adrienne Kennedy, a seminal writer of the American avant-garde, takes a fresh and exciting approach in her adaptation transforming this literary classic into a riveting and visionary work for the stage.

Directed by Undermain Theatre Producing Artistic Director, Bruce DuBose, Choreographed by Undermain Theatre Associate Artistic Director Danielle Georgiou, Madame Bovary will have an extended 5-week run.

Undermain Producing Artistic Director *Bruce DuBose directs. He leads a creative team which includes Set Design by Russell Parkman, Light Design by *Steve Woods, Costume Design by Amanda Capshaw, Choreography by Undermain Associate Artistic Director Danielle Georgiou, Properties by Amy Poe, and Sound Design by Justin Locklear.

Opening night is Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 7:30 at 3200 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75226. Tickets on sale now! www.undermain.org





