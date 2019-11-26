Luckenbooth Theatre Announces Cast And Ticket Info For THE GREATEST GIFT

The Luckenbooth Theatre once again encourages the DFW community to join them in the season of giving this holiday! This year's benefit production, The Greatest Gift, is a new stage adaptation of the short story that inspired the beloved movie "It's a Wonderful Life" and is a Company production - meaning professionals, Repertory Company Members and student actors will all share the stage in this amazingly heartfelt performance. "I have truly been blessed with a cast of extraordinary talent," says Director, Megan Hildebrand*. "It is the perfect story to be told at Christmas time and a wonderful reminder of how precious life, family and the simple gift of kindness can be."

Leading the cast of actors are Aaron Lancaster (George), Kamille Isom* (Clarence), Abby Hill (Mary) and Jess Williams (Ma). They are joined by Robert Hamilton (James Silva), Taylor Cordill (Zuzu), Rory Snyder (Janie), Shep O'Connor (Billy), Andrew Villa (Arthur Jenkins) and Reagan Fraze (Violet). All Greatest Gift performances will take place at Luckenboth's new, permanent home in the Fort Worth Design District. The production will run December 6 - 15 with a special Industry Night performance on December 5th and a Sensory Sensitive performance on Thursday, December 12th. Tickets are available online at www.luckenbooththeatre.com.

There are two simple ways you can help Luckenbooth spread holiday cheer this season. Bring a stamped letter to Santa and drop it off in their mailbox located in their lobby - for each letter received, The Make A Wish Foundation will receive $1. You may also bring an unwrapped toy to place under their Christmas tree - all toys donated will be given to Toys for Tots. If you bring a toy on Industry Night (December 5th), it will count as your admission cost!

*Denotes an active Luckenbooth Repertory Company Member





