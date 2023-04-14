Lewisville Grand Theater Presents A Night Of Standup

The Lewisville Grand Theater will shine a spotlight on some of DFW's funniest folks with two performances of stand-up comedy in the Black Box Theater on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Featuring DFW comedians Sheridi Lester, Tyler Elliott, Fonzo Crew, Clint Carroll, and emcee Brandon Davidson, this show is sure to have you rolling with laughter! Please note that this show may contain adult or mature content. Tickets are $15 for reserved seating or $20 for table seating (requires the purchase of a full table/4 seats for $80) and are on sale now. To purchase, visit LewisvilleGrand.com/tix or call 972.219.8446.



Sheridi Lester

A stand-up comedian with a unique voice and sarcastic wit, Sheridi Lester is always a crowd favorite. She has performed in numerous comedy festivals around the country including the "Laughing Skull Comedy Festival", "Boston Comedy Festival," and "Dallas Comedy Festival."

Lester has opened for Joe List, Nikki Glaser, Jen Kirkman, and Greg Behrendt and now she's headlining The Comedy Arena.

Tyler Elliott

Tyler Elliott is tall. Originally from Oklahoma, he now calls Texas his home. Tyler got his start at the old DCH building. He's done a few shows since then.

He has performed in multiple cities and clubs, opening for National Acts such as The Sklar Brothers, Brian Posehn, Shane Mauss, Pauly Shore, Matt Braunger, Josh Wolf and many others. Tyler was a Finalist for Funniest Comic in Texas in 2016.

Fonzo Crew

This Dallas Tx native Fonzo Crow is a star on the RISE! Fonzo has always seen this world through a different lens. His comedy will leave you in stitches with his stories about fraternity life, married/divorce life and the challenges on being a father raising stepkids. Being a favorite among his comedic colleagues, Fonzo has been fortunate to open for headliners and perform at legendary venues such as Los Angeles' famous clubs such as Jay Anthony Brown's " The J Spot," The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, Improv Comedy Clubs, The Comedy Union, and more. Fonzo was a semifinalist for Shaq's All-Star Comedy Jam Tour, as well as the funniest comic in Texas in 2019 and currently he is touring colleges and clubs across America. While he is trending to become a household name you better lookout for this breakout talent!

Clint Carroll

When not telling jokes, Clint co-hosts the popular podcast Recommendation Time alongside Jacob Smith and is also a frequent contributor to the Dallas Mavericks' blog Mavs Moneyball. Follow him on Twitter @Toadlift

Touring comedian and writer Brandon Davidson's comedy is based on his experience as a father, husband and BBQ lover. He's played clubs, casinos and believes that the movie Roadhouse is criminally underrated. He once used the restroom next to former President Bill Clinton at a movie theater during a showing of Encino Man (starring Pauly Shore). He's cohost of the ComedyBBQ podcast which pairs touring comics with tasty barbecue. He's also a two time semi-finalist for the Funniest Comic in Texas competition.