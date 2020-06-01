Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel Concert Cancelled

Eisemann Center Presents and the City of Richardson announced this week that the Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel concert rescheduled from April 19, 2020 to June 15, 2020 has been canceled. The cancellation is designed to protect the public's health and safety, consistent with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and other public health experts. At this time, the reopening of the Eisemann Center along with other performing arts facilities in Texas, has not yet been addressed or directives given on when or how we are to reopen. This uncertainty also made postponing the concert again not feasible.

As for Keyboard Conversations® this coming season, we are not yet able to say if the series will happen or not. Discussions are underway and we hope to have an answer by end of June or early July at the latest. Ticket holders have the option to request a full refund for the June 15th concert now OR wait to see if the series takes place and apply the value of their tickets toward a series subscription renewal for next season. Patrons may request a refund by contacting our Ticket Office at 972,744,4650 or by email tickets@eisemanncenter.com. Subscribers, even if refunded now, will still have the right to renew subscription seats before new subscriptions are processed. Patrons also have the option to donate the value of their tickets in support of new and creative educational outreach initiatives we will endeavor to do in the wake of COVID-19.

Eisemann Center Managing Director Bruce MacPherson said, "I personally wish to thank all of you for your faithfulness, patience and loyalty to Keyboard Conversations®. Please know that Jeffrey is in good health and "hunkered down" in New York City. Yes, he has a Steinway to help keep him busy and in shape to hit the road when tours across America will be allowed to happen."

Jeffrey Siegel has been soloist with some of the world's great orchestras. Abroad, these include the Berlin Philharmonic, London Symphony, Philharmonic and Philharmonia, Moscow State Symphony, Bayerischer Rundfunk, The Hague Residentie Orkest, Oslo Philharmonic, Stockholm Philharmonic and many others. In the United States, engagements include the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. For more information about Mr. Siegel, visit www.keyboardconversations.com. Jeffrey Siegel is a Steinway artist.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Sponsors for the 2019-2020 Season include: Keyboard Conversations® title sponsor Dr. John F. Dixon, and student concert sponsor Mr. Robert Winn in addition to Methodist Richardson Medical Center, The Dallas Morning News, UT Dallas School of Arts & Humanities, Raising Cane's, Mid-America Arts Alliance, Altrusa International of Richardson, Inc. and radio partner WRR Classical 101.1 FM.

