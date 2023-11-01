Join Lubbock Community Theatre for a Festive Evening of Dinner and Entertainment

Don't miss this holiday feast of talent and delicious food. Reserve your spot by November 10th!

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Join Lubbock Community Theatre for a Festive Evening of Dinner and Entertainment

Tis the Season to join Lubbock Community Theatre for a special evening of dinner and entertainment featuring Keegan Peck and his band, the West Texas Improv troupe, LCT's Stages Academy, the West Texas Dance Raiderettes, and loads of local talent. The plated dinner, provided by Honeychild Catering includes a holiday feast of turkey, ham, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, yams, rolls, cranberry sauce and dessert.

DEADLINE FOR DINNER RESERVATIONS IS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10th!

6:30 pm for Dinner/ 7:30 pm for Show

Admission with Dinner - $60 per person
Admission without Dinner - Adults $20, Seniors & Students $15




Recommended For You