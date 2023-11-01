Join Lubbock Community Theatre for a Festive Evening of Dinner and Entertainment

Don't miss this holiday feast of talent and delicious food. Reserve your spot by November 10th!
POPULAR
Tis the Season to join Lubbock Community Theatre for a special evening of dinner and entertainment featuring Keegan Peck and his band, the West Texas Improv troupe, LCT's Stages Academy, the West Texas Dance Raiderettes, and loads of local talent. The plated dinner, provided by Honeychild Catering includes a holiday feast of turkey, ham, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, yams, rolls, cranberry sauce and dessert.
DEADLINE FOR DINNER RESERVATIONS IS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10th!
6:30 pm for Dinner/ 7:30 pm for Show
Admission with Dinner - $60 per person
Admission without Dinner - Adults $20, Seniors & Students $15
Videos
|Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)
|Over the River and Through the Woods
Plaza Theatre Company (10/20-11/11)
|Dracula
Plaza Theatre Company (10/27-11/04)
|Hamilton (Philip Company)
Winspear Opera House (5/08-6/09)
|A John Denver Christmas
Charles W. Eisemann Center (12/16-12/17)
|William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night
Genesis Children's Theatre (11/02-11/05)
|Disney's Aladdin
Bass Performance Hall (1/31-2/04)
|Disney's The Aristocats, KIDS
Genesis Children's Theatre (12/01-12/03)
|Once Upon a Mattress
Stage West (10/19-11/05)
|A Christmas Story
Art Centre Theatre (12/01-12/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You