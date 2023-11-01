Join Lubbock Community Theatre for a Festive Evening of Dinner and Entertainment

Tis the Season to join Lubbock Community Theatre for a special evening of dinner and entertainment featuring Keegan Peck and his band, the West Texas Improv troupe, LCT's Stages Academy, the West Texas Dance Raiderettes, and loads of local talent. The plated dinner, provided by Honeychild Catering includes a holiday feast of turkey, ham, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, yams, rolls, cranberry sauce and dessert.

DEADLINE FOR DINNER RESERVATIONS IS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10th!

6:30 pm for Dinner/ 7:30 pm for Show

Admission with Dinner - $60 per person

Admission without Dinner - Adults $20, Seniors & Students $15