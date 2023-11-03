Jane Austen's EMMA Comes to Stolen Shakespeare Guild in December

Performances run December 1 – 17, 2023.
POPULAR
Stolen Shakespeare Guild will present Jane Austen’s “EMMA” written and adapted by Jon Jory. The production is scheduled to run December 1 – 17, 2023, hosted at Arts Fort Worth, at 1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth, TX 76107, within the Sanders Theater. Emma is directed by Libby Hawkins, assistant directed by Dharma Saiz, and stage managed by Hugo Morales. "Emma" has received a PG rating from SSG, Ticket information, showtimes, and further details, are available at our website: Click Here
Join us for a delightful performance of this beloved classic.
·Thursday and Friday Night Tickets: Adults $20.00 / Seniors and Students $19.00
·Saturday Night Tickets: Adults $28.00 / Seniors and Students $26.00
·Matinee Tickets: $25.00
·Opening Night Passes have been extended for sale and are still available for purchase! With this pass, you can enjoy the five remaining shows of the 2023-2024 season on opening night for just $65.00, which means each opening night show costs only $13.00. Passes are limited so don’t miss out.
·A small ticketing fee applies to online/credit card purchases.
The Cast of “EMMA”
Peyton Rogers as Emma Woodhouse
Ray Patterson as Mr. Knightly
Janina Jaraczewski as Harriet Smith
Robert Bradford Smith* as Mr. Woodhouse
Gavin Marsicano as Frank Churchill
Keith J. Warren* as Mr. Elton
Hannah Bell as Mrs. Elton
Grace Grooms as Mrs. Weston
Bradford Reilly as Mr. Weston
Pam Pendleton as Miss Bates
Bethany Soder as Jane Fairfax
Ryan Barfield as Robert Martin and Ensemble
Kate Vidimos as Ensemble
*Denotes SSG Ensemble Member, these are individuals who have appeared on stage in 10 or more SSG productions.
Videos
|Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)
|Over the River and Through the Woods
Plaza Theatre Company (10/20-11/11)
|Dracula
Plaza Theatre Company (10/27-11/04)
|Hamilton (Philip Company)
Winspear Opera House (5/08-6/09)
|Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap
Lubbock Community Theatre (3/29-4/07)
|MJ
Music Hall at Fair Park (11/21-12/03)
|Beetlejuice
Music Hall at Fair Park (2/20-3/03)
|The Tragedy of Othello
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (10/19-11/05)
|Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Bass Performance Hall (2/06-2/11)
|Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition
Artisan Center Theater (3/08-3/30)CAST
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You