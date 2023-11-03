Jane Austen's EMMA Comes to Stolen Shakespeare Guild in December

Stolen Shakespeare Guild will present Jane Austen’s “EMMA” written and adapted by Jon Jory. The production is scheduled to run December 1 – 17, 2023, hosted at Arts Fort Worth, at 1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth, TX 76107, within the Sanders Theater. Emma is directed by Libby Hawkins, assistant directed by Dharma Saiz, and stage managed by Hugo Morales. "Emma" has received a PG rating from SSG, Ticket information, showtimes, and further details, are available at our website: Click Here

Join us for a delightful performance of this beloved classic.

Ticket Pricing for Individuals:

·Thursday and Friday Night Tickets: Adults $20.00 / Seniors and Students $19.00

·Saturday Night Tickets: Adults $28.00 / Seniors and Students $26.00

·Matinee Tickets: $25.00

·Opening Night Passes have been extended for sale and are still available for purchase! With this pass, you can enjoy the five remaining shows of the 2023-2024 season on opening night for just $65.00, which means each opening night show costs only $13.00. Passes are limited so don’t miss out.

·A small ticketing fee applies to online/credit card purchases.

The Cast of “EMMA”

Peyton Rogers as Emma Woodhouse

Ray Patterson as Mr. Knightly

Janina Jaraczewski as Harriet Smith

Robert Bradford Smith* as Mr. Woodhouse

Gavin Marsicano as Frank Churchill

Keith J. Warren* as Mr. Elton

Hannah Bell as Mrs. Elton

Grace Grooms as Mrs. Weston

Bradford Reilly as Mr. Weston

Pam Pendleton as Miss Bates

Bethany Soder as Jane Fairfax

Ryan Barfield as Robert Martin and Ensemble

Kate Vidimos as Ensemble

*Denotes SSG Ensemble Member, these are individuals who have appeared on stage in 10 or more SSG productions.