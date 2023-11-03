JADA BELLS - A HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA Comes to Uptown Players Next Month

Performances run December 1, 2023 - December 10, 2023.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

JADA BELLS - A HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA Comes to Uptown Players Next Month

Brace yourselves for the most spectacular musical holiday event of the year! Uptown Players will present "Jada Bells - A Holiday Extravaganza," starring the sensational Lee Walter as the vivacious Jada Pinkett Fox. This heartwarming and jaw-dropping show promises an unforgettable journey through the enchantment of the holiday season.

Set in Jada's warm and festive apartment, the story unfolds with the holiday spirit in full swing. Following 13 electrifying weeks of filming the "Miss Mary Dragmas" competition in Los Angeles, Jada Pinkett Fox, portrayed by Lee Walter, returns to welcomes her guests for an evening filled with entertainment and anticipation. The night crescendos into a grand holiday party and drag show at the club, where the winner of "Miss Mary Dragmas 2023" will be revealed. Musical selections include contemporary holiday tunes as well as classic holiday and Broadway favorites.

"Jada Bells - A Holiday Extravaganza" is not just a performance; it's a celebration of love, friendship, and the magic of the season through music and dance. This extraordinary production features a cast of 14 of your favorite Uptown Players performers, including Presley Duyck, Peter DiCesare, Micah Green, Isaiah Harris, Jacob Hemsath, Coy Covington, David Lugo, Michael Moore, Seth Paden, Sara Shelby-Martin, Sammy Swim, Lee Walter, Brett Warner, and Evor Wright, all under the brilliant direction of BJ Cleveland.

Under the creative guidance of an outstanding production team, including Music Director Gary Adler, Choreographer Kelly McCain, Musical Arranger Adam Wright, Set Designer Dennis Canright, Lighting Designer Jason Foster, Costume Designer Suzi Cranford, Props Designer Jane Quetin, Sound Designer Brian Christensen, Stage Manager Lexi Salmon, and Hair/Make Up Designer Michael B. Moore.

Performance Details:

  • Dates: December 1, 2023 - December 10, 2023
  • Performance times: Thursday-Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm
  • ASL interpreted performance: Sunday December 3 at 2pm
  • Venue: Kalita Humphreys Theater
  • Address: 3636 Turtle Creek, Dallas TX 75219

Ticket Information:

Ticket prices range from $35-$60 and may be purchased at UptownPlayers.org or by calling the box office at (214) 219-2718.  Season tickets for the entire 2023-2024 season are also available.




