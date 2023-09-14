Intelligent And Hilarious Stage Play BLACK BOYS CRY Comes To Dallas This November

This funny, intelligent, thought-provoking, and emotional rollercoaster reminds us that, though we're not all alike, we are one.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

Intelligent And Hilarious Stage Play BLACK BOYS CRY Comes To Dallas This November

BLACK BOYS CRY a hilarious and compelling work from playwright Harold JAY Trotter will be presented at the Bishop Arts Center Theatre in Dallas, TX on November 11, 2023. 

Journey through the lives of five black men who don't necessarily experience black boy joy but have a strong commitment to get there. Rather than healing from childhood trauma, addiction, abandonment, sex, and sexuality, these men bond on brotherhood and strength. This funny, intelligent, thought-provoking, and emotional rollercoaster reminds us that, though we're not all alike, we are one.

From OWN's David Makes Man, Akili McDowell makes his stage debut in the lead role of Zach. After starring as Tarell McCraney on the network's highest-rated Wednesday night show, Akili joins model and actor Brad Cross, singers Dishon "Ahz Moses" Brown and Quincy Lovings, along with radio personality and award-winning filmmaker Devin Barnes, to round out Black Boys Cry.

Writer and director Harold JAY Trotter has performed, taught, and taken productions both nationally and internationally, including places such as Los Angeles, Burbank, New York City, and aboard in the Czech Republic, Germany, and Austria. He studied music performance and theater at Grambling State University before moving to Houston, Texas. As an actor, he's starred in plays and musicals, including Driving Miss Daisy, which landed him the 2018 Houston Broadway World Award for Best Actor. In 2020, Harold released his debut single, "I Believe," featuring acclaimed singer Nakitta Foxx. He is the founder of the non-profit Urban Arts Guild and its new performing arts center, Urban Arts House.

Tickets available online at Click Here or through the box office at 832-356-9363 or boxoffice@1989dreams.com.




