INTIMATE APPAREL Comes to Theatre Wesleyan in November

Performances run from Thursday, November 9 through Saturday, November 18.  

By: Oct. 17, 2023

Following the near sold-out run of Playmarket: Premiere Productions, Theatre Wesleyan in Fort Worth, TX will present Intimate Apparel by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) from Thursday, November 9 through Saturday, November 18.  

Intimate Apparel, set in turn of the century New York, tells the story of Esther, a single African-American woman who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies’ undergarments. There is warm affection between her and the Orthodox Jewish man who sells fabrics to her, but any personal relationship between them is completely forbidden by his faith. Seeking love and romance, Esther embarks on a letter-writing exchange with a mysterious Barbadian man laboring on the Panama Canal. When he moves to New York they marry, and her new circumstances lead Esther to realize that her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life’s challenges. 

Professor of Theatre Jeanne Everton directs the production which includes a cast, design team, and crew comprised of Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor or Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees, as well as alumni. 

The cast includes Trinity Chenault (Esther), Madison McKinzie (Mrs. Dickson), Sharon-Marie Fron (Mrs. Van Buren), Chase Di Iulio (Mr. Marks), KJ Felder (Mayme), and Kris Thomas (George). 

The production team includes Nathalie Beyna (stage manager), Rocky Olguin (assistant stage manager), Sidney Hernandez (production assistant), Karen Potter (scenic and costume design), Ray Zafra (lighting design), Chad Rojas (sound design), Darius Joseph (assistant sound design), Madison Whitney (props design), Ricky Olivarez and Mercedes Kuhn (projections design), and Colin Schwartz (technical director). 

INTIMATE APPAREL PERFORMANCE DATES  

First Weekend 

Thurs., November 9 at 7:30pm 

Fri., November 10 at 7:30pm 

Sat., November 11 at 7:30pm 

Sun., November 12 at 2:00pm Matinee 

Second Weekend 

Fri., November 17 at 7:30pm 

Sat., November 18 at 7:30pm 

Intimate Apparel contains adult themes and intimacy, and is produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. and Broadway Licensing. 

Tickets range from $5.00 to $10.00 and are available online at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211. Tickets will also be available at the door in-person beginning one hour before each performance. 

All plans and information are subject to change, and announcements will be made in the event of adjustments. Please check the Theatre Wesleyan Facebook for the most up-to-date details. Audience members who purchase their tickets in advance will receive any updates at the email address they provide upon checkout.  

If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.  




