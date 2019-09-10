HOW I BECAME A PIRATE to Open at Artisan Center Theater

Artisan Children's Theater presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE at its 148 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs Friday, September 13, 2019 through Saturday, October 5, 2019. Performances are Fridays at 5:00pm and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm. Additional 12:00pm performance on September 24 and October 1. Reserved seating tickets are $7.00 for children 12 and under and $13.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

Sail off on a fantastic musical excursion when a band of comical pirates lands at North Beach looking for an expert digger to join their crew. Braid Beard and his mates enlist young Jeremy Jacob as they look for the perfect spot to bury their treasure. Jeremy finds that adventuring can be lots of fun, but also learns that love and home are treasures you can't find on any map! The whole family will love this delightful and swashbuckling musical adventure based upon the beloved children's book by Melinda Long.

ADD-ON EXPERIENCE: Pirate Parties with Jeremy Jacob and Friends!

Ahoy, Matey! Join Jeremy Jacob, Braid Beard and their Pirate Friends for a Pirate Party immediately following select performances of How I Became a Pirate!



INCLUDES: Swashbuckling Snacks and Treats, Create Your Own Treasure Map Craft, Pirate Trivia , Plus a Meet & Greet with Jeremy Jacob, Braid Beard and some of their pirate friends! (Be sure to bring your cameras!)

• Show Tickets Sold Separately • Pirate Parties last approx. 30 minutes. We must have at least 5 young Buccaneer's to celebrate, so get your ticket to the fun today!

A.C.T. MAKES LEARNING FUN!

Artisan Children's Theater now provides STUDY GUIDES for educational trips and groups to assist in classroom discussions. Call the A.C.T. box office to book your field trip today! (Group rates available for 15 or more.)





