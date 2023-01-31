Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL in February

The show runs February 17 - 26, 2023.

Jan. 31, 2023  

The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL Created by Larry Gallagher and directed by Joshua Sherman. The show runs February 17 - 26, 2023, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Seating is general admission in Uptown's intimate black box theater and tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221921®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prekindle.com%2Fevents%2Fgrandprairieartscounciluptowntheater?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL celebrates the powerful female voices of the 1960s with such timeless hits as "My Boyfriend's Back," "Be My Baby," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "Me and Bobby McGee." Told from the perspective of six young women (Alexis Berry, Avery Carlisle, Hanna Green, Jennifer Pernell-Blakely, Rachale Ramos Roach, and Jennise Streaty) who come of age in this enigmatic decade, BEEHIVE takes us from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges we faced as a nation. This show, performed in black and white as if you are watching a retro television screen, will make you feel like you've traveled back in time to the swinging 60s!

Photo Credit: Mallory Roelke




February 1, 2023

January 31, 2023

January 31, 2023

