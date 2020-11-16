Go “Behind the Scenes” Virtually With Dallas Black Dance Academy

Tune in Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 1:00 pm CST.

Dallas Black Dance Academy invites the community to take a free "Behind The Scenes" virtual view of its three performing ensembles during the Thanksgiving holiday. The performance provides the audience the opportunity to experience clips of virtual rehearsals, in-person rehearsals and a mini-performance. This event has become a holiday tradition for many families during the Thanksgiving break. The City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture is the presenting sponsor of Behind the Scenes that is scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 1:00 pm CST.

The ensembles will perform works choreographed by Dallas Black Dance Theatre company members. Hana DeLong has choreographed a work Primal for the Allegro Performing Ensemble. Academy Director Katricia Eaglin created a solo for an Allegro member. The Allegro Performing Ensemble is the premier academy ensemble with students between the ages of 14-18 under the direction of Mrs. Eaglin.

De'Anthony Vaughn developed group pieces Off the Rails and La Vida for the Senior Performing Ensemble (SPE) and the Junior Performing Ensemble (JPE). Sierra Noelle Jones has choreographed solos for SPE and JPE members. The Senior Performing Ensemble with students between the ages of 11-14 is directed by De'Anthony Vaughan. The Junior Performing Ensemble with students between the ages of 9-12 is under the direction of Sierra Noelle Jones.

The academy has provided virtual classes since the pandemic started. Students utilize the Zoom format to participate in 50 dance classes weekly, including ballet, jazz, tap, modern, and African. Classes are open to students ages four to adult.

The virtual performance is FREE, but you must RSVP at www.DBDT.com.

