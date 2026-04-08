Fly Dance Company Joins Plano Symphony Orchestra For BREAKING CLASSICAL

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Plano Symphony Orchestra will present a concert fusing powerful classical compositions with dynamic hip-hop movement from FLY Dance Company in "Breaking Classical" on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 7:30 PM at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

The concert will allow the audience to experience classical music like never before. From high-energy and playful to mysterious, dramatic, and unexpectedly comedic, each piece pulses with intensity and momentum you can feel. Whether a lifelong classical fan or discovering it for the first time, this performance may just surprise you into realizing how much you love classical music. Featuring music by Stravinsky, Debussy, Vivaldi, Kabalevsky, Muhoberac, and Jenkins.

Héctor Guzmán, Music Director for the Plano Symphony states, “The PSO is excited to join this acclaimed dance company. The combination of Hip-Hop Dance with Classical and other styles of music is exciting to watch, hear and perform. I can't wait!”

While the dance company is in town they will also be providing workshops for PISD students and will also do a presentation at the Collin County Juvenile Detention Center. These appearances made possible by a generous donation from Tammy and Charles Miller.

FLY Dance Company is an all-male theatrical Hip-hop dance company based in Houston. The company is known for its high-energy performances with clever staging to a variety of music including classical, jazz, pop, hip hop, experimental, drumming, and live sound effects. The Propellerheads, Debussy, James Brown, Michael Jackson, The Flamingoes, Nat King Cole, and Vivaldi are a few of the music's artists and composers. Labeled an artistic phenomenon, FLY crosses street dance with classical choreographic principles. Their technique is hip hop - very creative, gymnastic, and highly masculine. FLY's concerts are clean-cut, wholesome artistry designed to cross all audience boundaries - young and olds, men and women, sophisticated and unsophisticated - with pieces combining styles and cultures to reflect contemporary Americana.

In 2012, FLY Dance Company returned to the Houston scene under the partnership of Jorge Casco, Chris Cortez, Don Lee Rivera and Adam Quiroz. FLY is currently advised by world renowned choreographer/legend Rennie Lorenzo Harris. Recently, FLY has toured the US, partnered with the US Embassy to take their programs and concerts overseas, and celebrated their 20th anniversary with the return of Kathy Wood as Artistic Director.

As well as inspiring the youth with its educational shows through its brother company Houston Healthy Hip Hop, founded by Chris Cortez (FLY Director), HHH also provides after school programs in over 10 school districts inside and outside the Houston area. The HHH staff includes members of FLY Dance Company and is a training ground to build passionate instructors and performers. FLY has also introduced “FLY KIDS” our dance and performance training program for younger students. FLY builds their confidence, teamwork, teach positive values and provide a positive environment to help students succeed in the performing arts. Students are also eligible to audition for FLY Dance Company after completing this program and graduating from school.