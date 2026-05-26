FOR THE REST OF OUR LIVES, VEAL and More Set for Undermain Theatre 2026–2027 Season

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Undermain Theatre has announced its 43rd season, running from September 17, 2026 through June 6, 2027. The lineup will feature regional and professional premieres alongside a new production of a late-period work by Tennessee Williams.

The season will open with the regional premiere of EVENING AT THE TALK HOUSE by Wallace Shawn, directed by Producing Artistic Director Bruce DuBose. The play follows a group of former theatre collaborators reuniting under an authoritarian American regime where dissent and artistic expression have been suppressed. Performances will run September 17 through October 4, 2026.

for the rest of our lives

The second production of the season will be the professional premiere of for the rest of our lives by Erin Malone Turner, directed by vicki washington in her Undermain directorial debut. The play explores reincarnation and enduring love through a couple’s encounters across multiple lifetimes. Performances are scheduled for October 29 through November 22, 2026.

Turner is the latest recipient of support from the Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund for New Work. Her previous work with the company included SPACED OUT, presented during Undermain’s Whither Goest Thou America Festival in 2022.

VEAL

In early 2027, Undermain will present the regional premiere of VEAL by Jojo Jones, directed by Artistic Associate Christina Cranshaw. The play premiered at A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago and follows the Queen of North America as she confronts former classmates through increasingly unsettling reenactments of their shared past. Performances will run February 25 through March 21, 2027.

THE TWO-CHARACTER PLAY (OUT CRY)

The season will conclude with THE TWO-CHARACTER PLAY (OUT CRY) by Tennessee Williams, directed by Stefan Novinski. The production will star Bruce DuBose and longtime company member Shannon Kearns. The play centers on siblings Felice and Clare, abandoned by their theatre troupe and left to perform alone while the boundaries between fiction and reality begin to collapse. Performances will run May 20 through June 6, 2027.

Ticket Information

Single tickets range from $15 preview performances to $35 for Saturday evening performances. Discounted pricing is available for seniors, students, educators, KERA members, and industry artists. Student Special Performances will offer $15 tickets for designated performances throughout the season.

Subscription packages for the 2026–2027 season are currently on sale through Undermain Theatre and include flexible ticketing options, discounted pricing, and additional subscriber benefits.

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