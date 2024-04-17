Eisemann Center Will Present An Evening With Lee Asher On Friday, June 7

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eisemann Center Presents concludes the 2023-2024 Season with An Evening with Lee Asher on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 8:00 PM in the Hill Performance Hall.

Lee is an animal rescue advocate, content creator, motivational speaker and star of the Animal Planet series My Pack Life who documents his rescue missions and daily life around The Asher House Sanctuary. After quitting his day job in 2017 to pursue his passion for rescuing animals and helping people, Lee and his dogs hit the road in a converted school bus, working with shelters across the nation to host meet & greets and adoption events. Along the way, Lee learned to harness the power of social media to inspire positivity, laughter, and happy tears among his 8M+ followers. Not only does he share his furry friends, but his audience is also invested in his day-to-day lifestyle on the sanctuary, his fitness and wellness routines, and more.

For over two years, Asher House Founder, Lee Asher, traveled across 49 states to promote dog adoption and spotlight various shelters and rescues. After his Pitbull Stella passed away, Lee was determined to fulfill his lifelong dream of creating a sanctuary, where animals could feel treasured, protected, and free. In late 2020, Lee discovered a large parcel of property which was the perfect setting to turn his vision into a reality.

The Asher House is a registered non-profit sanctuary in Estacada, Oregon. They rescue animals that have been discarded or unwanted, providing them with a life of comfort, love and adventure.

Lee outlined the small steps we can all take to make a difference for animals: “The most important thing you could do is be a good communicator. Make sure you eloquently deliver your message of why it's so important to rescue, educate and be kind. And do it with love and passion. Be patient and kind to people. That's the way we're going to influence change. I just want to be clear I know that it's not that easy and it's probably one of the hardest things we can do, but that's what makes it so important.”

Tickets

Tickets are $40-$50 and are available for purchase along with a VIP meet and greet offered only to ticket purchasers as long as supplies last online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.

About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts:

The Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. The center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs aiming to enrich the community through artistic expression. The Eisemann Center is in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

