ELF THE MUSICAL JR. to Open at Upright Theatre Co. This Holiday Season

Upright Theatre Co. in Euless, TX is opening Elf The Musical, JR., based on the beloved holiday film.

Elf The Musical JR.

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin

Music by Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Based on the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum.

Performances November 18th - December 19th

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to spread holiday cheer and make audiences young and young-at-heart embrace their "inner elf!"

Children are encouraged to dress in their best holiday attire and will have an opportunity to meet Buddy and friends after the show! (Running Time: Approximately 1 hour)

UPRIGHT RATING: G (General Audiences)

*Appropriate for all ages.

Performances on Saturdays at 10am and 12:30pm with additional 6pm performances on Fridays in December.

Tickets are $9-$14 and are available at: Click Here

Upright Theatre Co.

2501 N Main St, Ste 210

Euless, TX 76039

817.508.0203