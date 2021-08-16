EL SÚPER CLÁSICO To Be Played In Dallas

PRIMETIME Sports, Club América, CD Chivas de Guadalajara, the City of Dallas, Fair Park First, Spectra Venue Management, and the Dallas Sports Commission officially announced today that the internationally known Súper Clásico will be played back in Dallas during Mexico's Independence month. This legendary rivalry dates back to 1926 and is coming to Cotton Bowl Stadium on Sunday, September 5 at 3:00 PM CST.

El Súper Clásico involves the two biggest teams in Mexican soccer history and is considered one of the most prestigious sporting events in the Americas. A major Fan Fest will take place outside the stadium prior to the game consisting of live music, food, team mascots, championship trophies and much more. This event takes place in the U.S. only once a year, giving soccer fans in this country a chance to attend an event like no other.

Various activities will take place in Dallas leading up to the game; including, team legend appearances, fan experiences, musical performances, charity events, and more.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at fairparktix.com, ticketon.com, and select points of sale starting at $45. For more information, please go to superclasicousa.com.