Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023

Today, Dita Von Teese announced that she will be bringing the world's biggest burlesque show, 'Glamontrix' to North America next year. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-date tour kicks off on January 7th, 2023, in Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theatre, making stops across North America in San Francisco, New Orleans, New York, and more along with a special performance on Valentine's Day at The Chicago Theatre.

The tour hits three cities in Texas, plus Dita's home state of Michigan, with a finale show in Riverside, CA at the Fox Performing Arts Center on February 24th.

Dita's burlesque show continues to break records as the biggest and most lavish burlesque show in history. Hot on the heels of her 41-show tour overseas in historic theaters, including The London Palladium, Opera Garnier Monte Carlo, Folies Bergère and Vienna's Burgtheatre, Dita is thrilled to bring the Glamonatrix burlesque revue to cities across the United States and Canada. The Glamonatrix Tour is produced and directed by Dita Von Teese, and sponsored by Sweet Gwendoline French Gin and Lashify.com, inventor of DIY Lash extensions.

"For me, burlesque has always been about finding my own confidence, liberating the taboo of striptease with fantastical stripscapes, while encouraging others to indulge in and enjoy their own sensuality. Glamour is the art of creating mystery and allure, and the new "Glamonatrix" show speaks to unapologetic sensual power with a fun fetishistic twist." says Von Teese. She continues, "I feel so fortunate that burlesque has come to symbolize a celebration of beauty and sensuality in many forms, a place where diversified icons take the stage and inspire others. I'm proud to be a part of the modern burlesque movement and I'm grateful to have the chance to tour with performers who change people's minds about striptease."

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, September 16th at 10:00 AM Local Time on Ticketmaster.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Glamonatrix Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 13 at 11:00 AM ET through Thursday, September 15th at 10:00 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

GLAMONTRIX 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Jan 07 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Tue Jan 10 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri Jan 13 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

Sat Jan 14 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

Sun Jan 15 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

Tue Jan 17 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

Fri Jan 20 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

Sun Jan 22 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

Tue Jan 24 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Fri Jan 27 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre

Sun Jan 29 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Thu Feb 02 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

Sat Feb 4 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Tue Feb 7 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Maisonneuve

Thu Feb 09 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

Sat Feb 11 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

Tue Feb 14 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Thu Feb 16 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Sat Feb 18 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

Wed Feb 22 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

Fri Feb 24 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

Glamonatrix is a full evening of comedy and sophisticated striptease celebrating diverse beauty and individuality. Far from being a typical burlesque show, Dita elevates and modernizes the classic 1940's variety show in an inspiring and uplifting way. Always ahead of the curve, Dita's show casting has consistently been inclusive and multi-faceted, showcasing the talents of male, female, and gender-fluid performers from around the world to create a body-positive, celebratory show like no other.

As the consummate performer in modern burlesque, Von Teese's exhilarating live shows are world-renowned and draw fans from every corner of the globe. With over a million tickets sold, and an unprecedented quality of production in burlesque, it is clear why Von Teese's self-produced tours are the gold standard of the modern burlesque revival, with devoted fans that include A-list celebrities.

The uber-glamorous variety show presents extravagant new production numbers from Dita and the cast, with costumes created by Jenny Packham, Mister Pearl, Alexis Mabille, Catherine D'Lish and more. Shoe aficionados will delight in the extraordinary bespoke fetish footwear by Christian Louboutin, some of which are currently on display as part of the Louboutin "L'Exhibition(iste)" in Monaco.

The Glamonatrix show showcases the most revered performers in burlesque, including the legendary Dirty Martini. Dita's dapperVontourage and choreographer Alek Palinski returns to the stage, along with fan-favorite Zelia Rose, one of the lead performers of Hamilton Australia. Dita is also pleased to introduce showstopping newcomer Lana Kai Fox, along with Tosca Rivola and Laszlo Major. Jonny McGovern of "Hey Qween!" and "Go-Go for the Gold" returns as host, due to popular demand from fans around the world. Dita will also be joined in select cities by special guests, including three time ballroom world champion Umario Diallo partnering Dita in a fiery striptease Latin dance.

Dita Von Teese is credited internationally with reviving burlesque, and setting a new benchmark for this great American art form with a sense of elegance, style and sophistication. Beyond her live performances, Dita has curated her brand across multiple platforms, including her own signature lingerie line. In 2022, she launched Sweet Gwendoline French Gin, based on the iconic fetish art of John Willie. Dita is also brand ambassador for the world's only patented DIY lash extensions, Lashify.com.

Her New York Times Bestselling book, "Your Beauty Mark: The Ultimate Guide to Eccentric Glamour" (Harper Collins) is printed in several languages, and is requisite reading for pin-up, burlesque and fashion fans across the globe. She is currently writing her third book, "Fashioning the Femme Totale", a guide to her distinctively modern take on vintage style.

Most recently, Dita performs her iconic, often-imitated, never duplicated Champagne Glass act in the much-talked about filmDon't Worry Darling.

For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.