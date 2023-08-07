Disney's FROZEN Announces Digital Lottery At Bass Performance Hall

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, has announced a digital ticket lottery powered by Broadway Direct. Fans will have the chance to purchase a limited number of $31 tickets available for all performances at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall.



The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Wednesday, August 9, for the Thursday matinee and evening performances, August 10. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to four (4) tickets at $31 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, August 20. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Instagram (@basshall), Twitter (@basshall) and Facebook (@bassperformancehall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 2-week premiere engagement at Bass Performance Hall beginning Thursday, August 10 with performances playing through Sunday, August 20. Opening night is set for Thursday, August 10 at 7:30 pm.

In Fort Worth, FROZEN will play weekdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 1:30pm & 7:30pm and Sundays at 1:00pm & 6:30pm. There will be an additional matinee performance at 1:30pm on Thursday, August 10. Premium Plus Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Tickets can be purchased in person at Bass Hall, online at www.basshall.com/frozen or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm. For group orders of 10 or more please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Bass Hall Box Office and www.basshall.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances of FROZEN at Bass Performance Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Bass Hall is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.