Dallas Theater Center Cancels Remaining Performances Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Dallas Theater Center is cancelling the remaining performances of A Christmas Carol at the Wyly Theatre. A company member tested positive for COVID-19 despite following all recommended safety precautions and setting their own COVID-19 protocols.

"It's unfortunate, but CDC and our own COVID-19 safety guidelines have shown cancelling the remaining performances of A Christmas Carol is the safest thing for everyone. The health and safety of our artists, staff, and patrons has always come first," Jeff Woodward, Managing Director. "This is heartbreaking for us. We've worked hard to put this production together and we know people have enjoyed seeing A Christmas Carol on our stage again. We're already looking forward to next season."

Ticket holders will be contacted by the Dallas Theater Center Box Office staff. They will be offered the option to exchange or donate their tickets or receive a performance credit or refund. All guests who purchased tickets to a cancelled performance will also receive a complimentary digital viewing of A Christmas Carol To experience the show remotely.

The next production, Our Town, is still on schedule to debut January 27 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. To get more information or to buy tickets, please visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/our-town.